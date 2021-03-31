Shop at Home: Superior Skincare

Jill Albertson welcomes her clients to the Nest.

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

Our skin is the largest organ in our body and it is often taken for granted. We assume our skin is just there to hold together all of our other body parts. It is part of our personality and how we look. Taking care of our skin often is categorized as vanity and to preserve one’s natural beauty. Despite warnings to wear sunscreen, we often forget to care for our skin as a priority.

Jill Albertson became a certified aesthetician in 2015 after retiring as a teacher in Idaho. Her desire to care for people was important and she knew she wanted to take her love for beauty products to professional level. Most importantly, she wanted everyone to have the opportunity to care for their skin, and be able to afford to make skincare a priority.

She opened Superior Skincare five years ago and just prior to the pandemic starting and later expanded into her own stand alone location. The pandemic took its toll on Superior Skincare: spa services were not essential operations during early days of the pandemic and operating a business where there is limited opportunity for physical distancing added to the challenges. Jill has remained committed to the health and safety of her clients.

Jill offers a variety of skincare and wellness services including, facials, foot soaks, eye brow shaping and waxing. She also provides facials for men and beard treatments. In addition, she has added red light and blue light therapies to help which helps to restore and repair the skin. Try one of her customized packages that includes more services, such as the Rest for the Weary, which includes: Aromatherapy Stone Facial, w/CBD Warm Hand Treatment+Cocoon Nap. Many customers rave that the cocoon naps are the best naps. In every interaction you have at Superior Skincare, you will experience, calm and peace.

Sign up for one of her monthly beauty boxes and you will find a variety of skin care products to use at home. In addition to the beauty boxes and skin care treatments, Superior Skincare also sells cosmetics such as foundations, lip color and mascara along with the Image skincare products.

In the new location, at 18 N. Magma there is ample space for group gatherings in her patio. Learn more about Jill Albertson and Superior Skincare online at www.superiorskincareaz.com. Appointments are necessary; call Superior Skincare directly at 208-946-3000 to book your appointment.