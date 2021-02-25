Shop at Home: Cactus Mini Mart

By | Posted February 25th, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Ashley Rice, manager of Cactus Mini Mart, stands behind the counter ready to take care of customers.

  In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

 It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  Cactus Mini Mart has been in business for the past 14 years. They have a wide variety of drinks and snacks including hot breakfast sandwiches and burritos. They also boast the coldest beer in town! They sell Arizona Lottery tickets and offer both cold brew and hot coffee.

  Cactus Mini Mart is owned by James and Kristina Ruiz. Ashley Rice is the store manager. The store is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. It’s located at 352 Alden Road in Kearny. Phone number is 520-363-5111.

  So when you get that late night craving or just don’t have time to make breakfast, stop by Cactus Mini Mart and see what they have to offer.

Staff (5732 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    My Turn: Resolution Copper Needs to Move Forward – With Permits in Place

    March 2nd, 2021
    by

    Superior is my hometown where my family has lived for generations. As its name implies, it is one of the […]

    Update offered on Pinto Creek Bridge project

    February 25th, 2021
    by

    Update offered on Pinto Creek Bridge project   Traffic restrictions on US 60 for the Pinto Creek Bridge project have […]

    CVRMC acquires Kearny Ambulance Service

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      On March 1, 2021, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center (CVRMC) will enter into the ambulance business with the acquisition […]

    Early morning delays possible on State Route 77 in Winkelman Feb. 17 and 19

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      Motorists who cross the Gila River Bridge on State Route 77 in Winkelman may encounter early morning delays on […]

  • Additional Stories

    Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District to continue online schooling

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District governing board voted unanimously to delay the reopening of in-person school until March 22nd.     […]

    Shop at Home: Superior Lumberyard

    February 25th, 2021
    by

    In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed […]

    Shop at Home: Las Michoacanas Restaurant

    February 25th, 2021
    by

    In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed […]

    Area Agency on Aging warns of potential COVID-19 scams

    February 25th, 2021
    by

      The Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging for Pinal and Gila County warning older populations that […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger