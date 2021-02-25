Shop at Home: Cactus Mini Mart

Ashley Rice, manager of Cactus Mini Mart, stands behind the counter ready to take care of customers.

In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

It is hard enough making it as a small business in a small town during normal times. But to balance those difficulties during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

Cactus Mini Mart has been in business for the past 14 years. They have a wide variety of drinks and snacks including hot breakfast sandwiches and burritos. They also boast the coldest beer in town! They sell Arizona Lottery tickets and offer both cold brew and hot coffee.

Cactus Mini Mart is owned by James and Kristina Ruiz. Ashley Rice is the store manager. The store is open from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. It’s located at 352 Alden Road in Kearny. Phone number is 520-363-5111.

So when you get that late night craving or just don’t have time to make breakfast, stop by Cactus Mini Mart and see what they have to offer.