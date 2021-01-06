Shop at Home: Bruzzi Vineyard’s Superior Tasting Room

  In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered closed by Arizona’s governor Doug Ducey.

  The lockdown continued for nearly two months. When Gov. Ducey finally gave the go ahead to reopen, businesses slowly began the road to recovery. Even those listed as “essential” had a challenge with this economic recovery.

  Many small businesses and non-profits in Arizona didn’t survive the lockdown. The businesses that did survive are hanging on as best they can. Copper Area News wanted to give something back to the local business community. Over the next several weeks, our newspapers (Copper Basin News, Superior Sun and San Manuel Miner) will be featuring local businesses and non-profits, encouraging our readers to Shop at Home, stay local and support our local businesses.

  It is hard enough starting a business or expanding one during normal times. But to start one during a pandemic adds an entirely different twist to things.

  In Superior. several new businesses have helped revitalize the downtown area. One new business is Bruzzi Vineyard’s Superior Tasting Room.

  Bruzzi Vineyard started growing grapes in Young, Arizona in 2010. They are the first vineyard in Gila County. They began producing wine in 2015 and opened its Young tasting room in 2016.

  Now, they have opened a remote tasting room and wine boutique in Superior.

  “We chose Superior because it echoes the natural beauty and rural nature of our home in Young,” Owner James Bruzzi said. “We see the potential in downtown Superior and we are proud to be a part of its renaissance.”

  Besides their varieties of wine, Bruzzi Vineyard offers an assortment of local agricultural products for sale at the tasting room in Superior. They also host the world class La Paloma Fine Art Gallery.

  Guests at the Superior tasting room can enjoy a wine tasting flight or a glass of any of their wines. The wine tasting flights include the sampling of five wine varieties, a snack box and a Bruzzi Vineyard glass to take home. The snacks are paired to go with the wines and may include chocolate, nuts and/or dried fruits.

  Currently there is limited seating and all COVID-19 guidelines are being followed. Walk ins are welcome but to guarantee seating, reservations are recommended. You can make reservations on their website: www.bruzzivineyard.com.

  Bruzzi Vineyard is located in the Magma Dorada Building, 20 N. Magma Ave. They are open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Bruzzi Vineyard’s Superior Tasting Room is participating in the Superior Chamber of Commerce’s Great Gift Card Giveaway. So be sure to stop by and join the fun.

James Bruzzi serves a customer at the Bruzzi Vineyard Tasting Room in Superior.
Enjoying wine at Bruzzi Vineyard’s Tasting Room in Superior.
