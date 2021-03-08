San Carlos Apache Tribe files lawsuit against Forest Service over Oak Flat transfer

By | Posted March 8th, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  The San Carlos Apache Tribe (“Tribe”) filed a motion for a preliminary injunction and declaratory relief to stop the Forest Service from trading sacred tribal sites at Chich’il Bildagoteel, also known as Oak Flat, to foreign mining companies seeking to construct the Resolution Copper Mine.

  “The Forest Service violated federal laws in its rush to strip existing environmental and cultural protections so that they may trade the Chich’il Bildagoteel to mining companies,” said San Carlos Apache Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler. “We will fight this desecration of our culture every step of the way.”

  The Forest Service is required to trade 2,400 acres of public land, including Chich’il Bildagoteel, to the Resolution Copper Company within 60 days of the publication of a Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) under an amendment to the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act. An FEIS was published on Jan. 15.

  Chich’il Bildagoteel, located 60 miles east of Phoenix, is recognized as a Traditional Cultural Property in the National Register of Historic Places and is identified as a “sacred site” under federal laws and policies. Chich’il Bildagoteel is within the Tribe’s aboriginal homeland.

  “Resolution’s mining operations will permanently damage, destroy, and irreparably harm profound religious, cultural, and historically significant resources of the San Carlos and other Indian tribes, nations, and communities in Arizona,” the request for injunction filed in U.S. District Court in Phoenix states. “The mine will transform Oak Flat into a crater, one that swallows and destroys sacred Apache traditional sites.”

  In January, the Tribe filed a federal lawsuit seeking to stop the land trade after the Forest Service published the FEIS just five days before the Trump administration left office.

  The FEIS was published without the concurrence of the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) to develop a plan to mitigate the destruction of sacred sites.

  The Tribe’s motion also states that the Forest Service is violating federal law by failing to publish the public and private lands’ appraisals for the proposed land exchange. The Forest Service has indicated that the appraisal information will not be available until March 21, 2021, after the March 15 mandated deadline for the exchange to occur.

  The failure to publish the appraisals for public review is “arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion,” the Tribe’s motion states.

  The San Carlos Tribe’s lawsuit is one of three lawsuits pending in federal court to stop the environmental and cultural devastation of the proposed Resolution Copper Mine. The plaintiffs in the other suits are a coalition of stakeholders led by the Arizona Mining Reform Coalition, together with the Inter-Tribal Association of Arizona and a number of environmental groups, and the Apache Stronghold, a community-based nonprofit seeking to protect native sites such as Chich’il Bildagoteel.

Staff (5744 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Shop at Home: Mi Pueblito

    March 8th, 2021
    by

      In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Shop at Home: G&J’s Restaurant Bar & Grill

    March 8th, 2021
    by

      In April, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Kearny Ambulance transitions to CVRMC

    March 8th, 2021
    by

      Declining population, the strike at ASARCO, aging infrastructure, increase in construction costs, minimum wage increase and, of course, the […]

    Martin Perez Esquivel

    March 8th, 2021
    by

      Martin Perez Esquivel passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the age of 97.   He was born to […]

  • Additional Stories

    Ruth Ann Ayres

    March 8th, 2021
    by

      Ruth Ann Ayres, 71, of Humansville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.    Ruth Ann was born […]

    My Turn: Resolution Copper Needs to Move Forward – With Permits in Place

    March 2nd, 2021
    by

    Superior is my hometown where my family has lived for generations. As its name implies, it is one of the […]

    Listen to the Experts, Not the Mayor: A Response to “Resolution Copper Needs to Move Forward – With Permits in Place”

    February 25th, 2021
    by

    By Leslie Glass Mayor Besich loves her hometown and community and believes that Resolution Copper (RC) will bring mining jobs […]

    Update offered on Pinto Creek Bridge project

    February 25th, 2021
    by

    Update offered on Pinto Creek Bridge project   Traffic restrictions on US 60 for the Pinto Creek Bridge project have […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger