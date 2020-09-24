Resolution Copper fulfills back-to-school needs for hundreds of local students and teachers

Superior, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2020 – Resolution Copper announced today that the company has awarded more than $185,000 in grants to five local school districts for the upcoming school year.

Along with supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) for teachers and students, the funds will ensure that up to 600 students in the Superior, Globe, Hayden, Miami and Ray school districts will receive technology to support distance learning.

“These students are the future of our community, and we want to do whatever we can to make sure they feel safe, engaged and connected as they return to school this fall, especially during these challenging times,” said Andrew Lye, Resolution Copper Project Director.

“In order to reopen school remotely, the Superior Unified School District had to purchase over 340 iPads and other devices. In addition, we purchased 100 internet hotspots for our Superior students who did not have access to the internet at home,” said Superintendent Stephen Estatico. “Resolution Copper once again supported our schools and our students by providing us additional funding to purchase the technology needed to begin our remote-learning program. We are truly grateful for their continued support. Thank you Resolution Copper!”

The grants were designed to enable each school district to use the funds for their specific needs, whether it was additional PPE, tablets and other devices, or expanded internet connectivity and data plans to facilitate virtual learning.

“Without the iPads, the district would not have had the option to offer distance learning which is life saver during the COVID 19 pandemic. The grant provided our students with 21st century learning tools to make distance learning possible,” said Jeff Gregorich, Hayden Winkelman Unified School District Superintendent. “I am especially grateful to have the support of Rio Tinto and I look forward to continuing our partnership to support the education of all students in the Copper Corridor.”

These donations are part of Resolution Copper’s previously announced commitment to donate $780,000 in 2020 to assist organizations throughout the broader community during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As part of that commitment, the company has provided support to community organizations with a focus on four key areas: education, health and wellbeing, vulnerable populations, and economic resiliency. Since April, funds from Resolution Copper have also helped supply PPE to local frontline workers, provided meals to families, sustained local small businesses, offered scholarships to local students, supported domestic violence shelters, and ensured childcare for essential workers and emergency first responders.

Since 2016, the company has invested more than $2.2 million in over 280 local initiatives around Superior, Arizona, spanning education, environment, community development, and arts and culture. In 2019, Resolution Copper committed to a four-year $1.2 million agreement with the Superior Unified School District, including providing support for STEM and robotics programs at local schools. It has also awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to over 200 local students since 2002.

