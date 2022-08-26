Prickly Pear Festival a wild success!

The 11th Annual Prickly Pear Festival hosted by Pete Casillas and Regenerating Sonora met a few challenges this year: torrential rain storms, a lack of prickly pear fruit….and a few logistical challenges as they opted to change the venue for the annual event.

Even without an official foraging class coupled with a massive rain storm, downtown Superior remained full with residents and visitors visiting vendors and local businesses enjoying prickly pear products. From Ice Cream and Nopales dishes to Prickly Pear Wine spritzers and margaritas, there were a variety of prickly pear food and drinks to try.

The day included activities at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum along with lectures and entertainment throughout Town.