Pinal County Schools to fill vacancies on Superior School Board

By | Posted January 6th, 2021 |

  The Superior Unified School District Governing Board has two vacancies which will be filled by Pinal County Superintendent of Schools Jill Broussard.

  The successful candidate will be seated until Dec. 31, 2022.

  Any eligible resident within the Superior Unified School District who is interested in being appointed can apply online at https://bit.ly/PinalSchoolsVacancy (shortened URL).

  The application can be completed online, but it must be printed out, signed, notarized and the original must be mailed or hand delivered before the deadline. The deadline for applying is no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2020. You can also call Mark Krumrey to mail you an application form. His contact information is listed below.

  Please mail or deliver the completed application to: Mark Krumrey, Sr. Administrative Asst., Pinal County School Office, 75 N. Bailey St., P.O. Box 769 Florence, AZ 85132.

  If you have additional questions, please contact Mark Krumrey at mkrumrey@pinalcso.org or 520-866-6565.

