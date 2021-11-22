New hours, new resources at Hayden Public Library



Did you know that genealogy research, career planning, and computer skills are among the wide range of services you can take advantage of at Hayden Public Library? Automotive repair, legal forms, tax forms and much more as well – and the library recently celebrated a grand re-opening to introduce users with new staff, hours services – and to celebrate the Library’s return to 219 W. 5th Ave. in Hayden following two years of disruption that started with temporary relocation during the summer of 2019 followed by COVID-19 challenges during 2020.

Hayden Public Library is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; for any questions or assistance, please call (928) 200-2997.

“The library provides in-person and phone assistance,” said Elaine Votruba, Public Services Librarian with the Gila County Library District. “Computers are available to library guests along with scanning, coping and fax services. Any resident can get a free library card that gives access to all these services. Gila County Library District and the Arizona State Library provides a number of online services including eBooks, eAudio and student resources, too.

“Our re-grand opening was a chance to let the community know the library is back in its original building, and to honor its anniversary – which dates to 1966. All the Hayden staff were at the event along with Jacque Sanders, Gila County Librarian, Elaine Votruba, Public Services Librarian, Adrea Ricke, Gila County Library District Grant Project Coordinator. Mayor Dean Hetrick along with Laura Romero, Town Clerk were there to represent the Town of Hayden. The library was open for tours and we had an exhibit table with items of history; we celebrated with free hot dogs, chips and cupcakes for all; activities for kids included face painting, sidewalk chalk art, corn hole and ring toss.”

Hayden Public Library temporarily relocated with the Senior Center next to Hayden Town Hall during the summer of 2019; consolidating from a 2,700-square-foot building into smaller office space; while still including two public computers, a small collection of fiction, non-fiction, children and young adult books, puzzles and DVDs; even a small reading, and programs for children and seniors. COVID-19 didn’t stop the library from delivering essential services, either, with the exception of a few weeks of quarantine.

Read more about the Gila County Library District at https://gcldaz.org

For announcements of free classes, reading-aloud sessions for toddlers, online magazines available and much more, Like and follow https://www.facebook.com/GCLDAZ/