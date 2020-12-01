Mayor and Councilwoman recognized for many years of service

  At the Nov. 16 meeting of the Kearny Town Council, Mayor Debra Sommers and Councilwoman Sheila Stephenson were recognized for the many years of service.

  Mayor Sommers served a total of 20 years and Councilwoman Stephenson has served 16 years consecutively. They were each presented with a certificate, which reads:

  “Our sincere appreciation for the leadership, selfless contributions, guidance and steadfast dedication you have provided to the town of Kearny. You leave behind a legacy and a thriving community. You have set an example to be followed in the future and cherished by those of us fortunate enough to have experienced it ourselves.”

  At the next regular council meeting, set for Dec. 21, Mayor-Elect Jamie Ramsey and Councilman-Elect David Herrera will be sworn into office.

Kearny Councilwoman Sheila Stephenson and Mayor Debra Sommers
