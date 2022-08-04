Kearny welcomes new Community Events Coordinator

Local resident Terrece Flowers has been selected as Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Kearny.

In this innovative and creative position, which Kearny Town Manager Sharon Jackobowski-Wolz (Town Manager) created while continuing to build an effective administrative staff to serve Kearny, Terrece will develop, plan, implement and promote community events designed to cultivate positive long-term relationships with local businesses, organizations, volunteers and residents.

The Town Manager created this position with the goal of increasing a sense of belonging and community among Kearny citizens, including helping folks coordinate fundraising, developing “town awareness” and maximizing staff and resource utilization.

When asked for information on her background, Terrece stated, “Hi! My name is Terrece Flowers, but the children call me Mrs. T… I am very excited to be a part of the Kearny team!

“My husband Christian, two children, and I enjoy spending time together playing board games, watching the latest episodes of our favorite television shows, and going to the movies. In my free time you will find me doing schoolwork as I manage toward a bachelor’s degree in English! I also really enjoy reading or listening to audiobooks (sometimes both), and/or working on a diamond painting.

“The most important thing to know about me is that I love Lilo and Stitch, and animals of all types but especially owls, wolves and cheetahs.

“I look forward to working with you or seeing you at many of our upcoming events!”

Terrece will share her time between reaching out to the communities of Kearny and the surrounding area, Chamber of Commerce, school, library and the administrative offices in Kearny.

She has already been involved in a number of events such as the Kearny Senior Programs, new Kearny Skatepark Project, reading programs and various other activities.

To welcome Terrece, respond to her future surveys and keep her in the loop for future events and in turn she will keep the town aware of all the activities that Kearny offers.