Kearny welcomes new Community Events Coordinator

By | Posted August 4th, 2022 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

  Local resident Terrece Flowers has been selected as Community Events Coordinator for the Town of Kearny.
    In this innovative and creative position, which Kearny Town Manager Sharon Jackobowski-Wolz (Town Manager) created while continuing to build an effective administrative staff to serve Kearny, Terrece will develop, plan, implement and promote community events designed to cultivate positive long-term relationships with local businesses, organizations, volunteers and residents.

   The Town Manager created this position with the goal of increasing a sense of belonging and community among Kearny citizens, including helping folks coordinate fundraising, developing “town awareness” and maximizing staff and resource utilization. 
  When asked for information on her background, Terrece stated, “Hi! My name is Terrece Flowers, but the children call me Mrs. T… I am very excited to be a part of the Kearny team!

  “My husband Christian, two children, and I enjoy spending time together playing board games, watching the latest episodes of our favorite television shows, and going to the movies. In my free time you will find me doing schoolwork as I manage toward a bachelor’s degree in English!  I also really enjoy reading or listening to audiobooks (sometimes both), and/or working on a diamond painting.

  “The most important thing to know about me is that I love Lilo and Stitch, and animals of all types but especially owls, wolves and cheetahs.

  “I look forward to working with you or seeing you at many of our upcoming events!”

  Terrece will share her time between reaching out to the communities of Kearny and the surrounding area, Chamber of Commerce, school, library and the administrative offices in Kearny.  

  She has already been involved in a number of events such as the Kearny Senior Programs, new Kearny Skatepark Project, reading programs and various other activities.

   To welcome Terrece, respond to her future surveys and keep her in the loop for future events and in turn she will keep the town aware of all the activities that Kearny offers.

admin (8014 Posts)


Facebooktwitterby feather
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Ray heads to St. David for first football game of the season

    8 hours ago
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   Are you ready for some football?   The Ray Bearcats are.   Last week, on […]

    Hayden is ready for the Friday Night Lights

    8 hours ago
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   The Hayden High School football team has been preparing all summer for the upcoming 2022 […]

    Meet Your County Supervisor: Jeff Serdy – District 5

    8 hours ago
    by

        Every 10 years after the official US Census is complete, Federal  State and Local governments must complete a […]

    Superior to host 11th Annual Prickly Pear Festival Saturday

    15 hours ago
    by

      The 11th Annual Prickly Pear Festival will be held this Saturday.  Event organizer Pete Casillas reported online via a […]

  • Additional Stories

    Pinal County Election Updates: new Elections Director hired

    August 8th, 2022
    by

      The primary election for Pinal County held on Aug. 2, 2022, has been fraught with one major “human error” […]

    Kearny Police Report – August 17, 2022

    August 8th, 2022
    by

        Items are given to the Copper Basin News by the Kearny Police Department and reflect information available at the […]

    Skate Park project off and running

    August 7th, 2022
    by

    By Tom O’Conner   On Saturday, July 23, the Kearny Skatepark Project team held the first skatepark fundraising event.  The […]

    Lobos staying busy through the summer

    August 7th, 2022
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez   The Hayden High School boys athletics program has been staying busy this summer. The Lobos […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger