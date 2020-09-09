Jax has a new heart!

Baby Jax is recuperating from his heart transplant.

On July 23, after 47 days of waiting, Jax Ethan Formo underwent heart transplant surgery.

Even though Jax has received his heart, he continues to overcome obstacles related to this type of surgery. He wakes up and wiggles, he responds okay and can follow movement with his eyes but has a lot of work to do. The next big step is for Jax to come off his ventilator and we are hopeful this will happen in the next week.

Jax will still be at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for some time while he continues to recover.

The family would like to thank everyone who bought tickets, sold tickets and especially those who donated prizes to ensure the raffle was a success.

Please continue to pray for Jax as he becomes stronger everyday to rejoin his family.

“Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Hyrum, Camille, Maddie and Jax Formo said.

#Jaxheartjourney

