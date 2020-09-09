Jax has a new heart!

Posted September 8th, 2020

Baby Jax is recuperating from his heart transplant.

  On July 23, after 47 days of waiting, Jax Ethan Formo underwent heart transplant surgery.  

  Even though Jax has received his heart, he continues to overcome obstacles related to this type of surgery.  He wakes up and wiggles, he responds okay and can follow movement with his eyes but has a lot of work to do. The next big step is for Jax to come off his ventilator and we are hopeful this will happen in the next week.  

  Jax will still be at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for some time while he continues to recover.  

  The family would like to thank everyone who bought tickets, sold tickets and especially those who donated prizes to ensure the raffle was a success.  

  Please continue to pray for Jax as he becomes stronger everyday to rejoin his family.  

  “Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Hyrum, Camille, Maddie and Jax Formo said.

#Jaxheartjourney

Winners

Knicks Ranch Cabin in the Woods in Greer, Az + $100 VISA gift card donated by Mike Knickerbacker – Winner:  Julie Zulauf

48-quart Calavera Cooler w/ two tumblers donated by Francisco Gonzalez – Winner:  Charley Goff

Vortex Binoculars 10×42 donated by John and Tanya Ruiz – Winner:  Stacy Delgado

Microblading Session ($350 credit) donated by Joanne Lerma – Winner:  Maria Gonzales

Two-night stay $250 credit at 3C Ranch in Oracle, AZ donated by Zach Nichols – Winner:  Linda Smith

Mary Kay $200.00 certificate donated by Joyleign Wormwood – Winner:  Anthony Manriquez

31 Bags $200.00 credit donated by Sarah Estrada Valerla – Winner:  Gina Cruz 

10 ft. Canopy w/Multipurpose Cart donated by Estatico Family – Winner:  Vicente Tehran

It Works Facial Products donated by Amy Watson – Winner:  Rosalie Sanchez

Cut/Color $100 credit donated by Eva Clark – Winner:  Michael Gonzalez

$100 Amazon Gift Card donated by Terri Gonzales/ Antoinetta Quesada – Winner:  Stacy Sharp

$100 BassPro Gift Card donated by Stephen Mullineaux – Winner:  Landon Flowers

26 oz Yeti Rambler Silver Bottle + $25 VISA Gift Card donated by Charlene Quesada – Winner:  Rebecca Medina

$50 HomeDepot Gift Card donated by Joe and Vivian Baltierra – Winner:  Ricardo Aguirre

Haircut/Beard $30 credit donated by Joe Clark – Winner:  Roy Smith






