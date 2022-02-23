James Fuerstenberg wins first place in state essay contest

Kearny Elks #2478 and the Americanism Committee of the Arizona Elks Association are proud to announce the first-place winner of the State Essay Contest for the 5th and 6th grade category as James Fuerstenberg.

James’ essay on “What does it mean to love your country” was submitted to the Kearny lodge and won first place there and went on to State judging where he selected as the first-place winner. His essay will now be submitted to the Grand Lodge Americanism Committee and judged there.

James’ teacher is Melissa Huerta from Ray Elementary School. His class participated in this project where he won 1st place, then went to the District Level which includes 44 different lodges. He will be awarded a plaque by the Arizona Elks Association at the May Convention.