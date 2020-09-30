Copper Corridor Coalition to host National Night Out Oct. 5-9

National Night Out

Wish your town, or your neighborhood, was a safer and more caring place to live and raise your family? Get involved with National Night Out! Events are planned in communities across America, Copper Corridor Coalition has a week’s worth of exciting activities from Oct. 5-9.

This annual community-building campaign began 36 years ago, a way to build police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community.

Connect at facebook.com/coppercorridorcoalition for details about specific events, or call AZ Youth Partnership’s Darien Mathews (310)926-4765 or email: darien@azyp.org, or AZYP Program Coordinator Bridget Penate at 520-391-0485 (bridget@AZYP.org).

Mark your Calendar:

Oct. 5 – Fire Parade (Superior Fire Department)

Oct. 6 – Family Activities (Copper Corridor)

Oct. 7 – Substance Use Prevention Education (Copper Corridor)

Oct. 8 – Behavioral Health Education (Copper Corridor)

Oct. 9 – Police Parade (Superior, Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle)

One creative event will be a scavenger hunt challenging participants to find 20 items on a list, photograph them, email or upload your photo – with prizes to fastest family! Other events may include basketball, horseshoes or cornhole games with teams of local youth and local law enforcement.

Look on Copper Area’s and Copper Corridor Community Subtance Abuse Coalition’s Facebook pages Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. for the Scavenger Hunt list.

Register for the scavenger hunt and other activities at facebook.com/coppercorridorcoalition

More About National Night Out

This year 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities are expected to participate in National Night Out, spanning all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Some neighborhoods host block parties, parades, or cookouts and other community events can include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more. Learn how your neighborhood or community can host one of these events, read more at natw.org/about/