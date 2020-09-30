Copper Corridor Coalition to host National Night Out Oct. 5-9

By | Posted September 29th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
National Night Out

  Wish your town, or your neighborhood, was a safer and more caring place to live and raise your family? Get involved with National Night Out! Events are planned in communities across America, Copper Corridor Coalition has a week’s worth of exciting activities from Oct. 5-9.

  This annual community-building campaign began 36 years ago, a way to build police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community.

  Connect at facebook.com/coppercorridorcoalition for details about specific events, or call AZ Youth Partnership’s Darien Mathews (310)926-4765 or email: darien@azyp.org, or AZYP Program Coordinator Bridget Penate at 520-391-0485  (bridget@AZYP.org).

  Mark your Calendar:

Oct. 5 – Fire Parade (Superior Fire Department)

Oct. 6 – Family Activities (Copper Corridor)

Oct. 7 – Substance Use Prevention Education (Copper Corridor)

Oct. 8 – Behavioral Health Education (Copper Corridor)

Oct. 9 – Police Parade (Superior, Mammoth, San Manuel and Oracle)
  One creative event will be a scavenger hunt challenging participants to find 20 items on a list, photograph them, email or upload your photo – with prizes to fastest family! Other events may include basketball, horseshoes or cornhole games with teams of local youth and local law enforcement.

  Look on Copper Area’s and Copper Corridor Community Subtance Abuse Coalition’s Facebook pages Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. for the Scavenger Hunt list.

  Register for the scavenger hunt and other activities at facebook.com/coppercorridorcoalition

More About National Night Out

This year 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities are expected to participate in National Night Out, spanning all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. Some neighborhoods host block parties, parades, or cookouts and other community events can include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more. Learn how your neighborhood or community can host one of these events, read more at  natw.org/about/

Staff (5547 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Rotary names Outstanding Teacher of the Year – Margaret Schofield

    18 hours ago
    by

      Have you ever been at a place where you see a certain individual walking in the distance and you […]

    Free Little Pantry offers safety net for hunger

    18 hours ago
    by

     The Free Little Pantry located at the Butterfly Garden near the Oracle Community Center held a Grand Opening Ceremony on […]

    Free Little Pantry draws county attention

    18 hours ago
    by

      The Free Little Pantry in Oracle has drawn attention from Pinal County. Nancy Larsen, Community Liaison for Pinal County […]

    Bunnies Benefit for the Oracle Historical Society

    19 hours ago
    by

        Retired art teacher and Oracle artist, Karen Medley, has gathered some of Oracle’s finest artists to participate in a […]

  • Additional Stories

    CCEDC receives contribution from Gila County

    19 hours ago
    by

      Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline presented a check for $5,000 to the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition Executive Director […]

    Woody Cline Announces Candidacy for Supervisor

    19 hours ago
    by

    My name is Woody Cline and I am running for re-election for Gila County Supervisor District III. I am a […]

    Kearny Police Report – Sep. 30, 2020

    19 hours ago
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

    Free Dump Day returns to Kearny on Oct. 10

    20 hours ago
    by

      Free Dump Day will return to the Kearny Transfer Station on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.  The transfer station will […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger