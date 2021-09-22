Chamber of Commerce and Town of Superior recognize local businesses

Posted September 21st, 2021

  • Albo Guzman Construction
  • APS
  • Arizona Water Company
  • Boyce Thompson Arboretum
  • Circle K
  • Copper Mountain Motel
  • Imerys
  • Jade Grill
  • Los Hermanos
  • Pamela Peck
  • Resolution Copper
  • Save Money Market
  • Superior Rotary
  • Superior Sun
The Town of Superior and the Superior Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses who have been in Superior since incorporation. Also recognized were businesses that have come back. Photos by Deb Torres

  On Sept. 7th, the Town of Superior announced the beginning of the 45th Anniversary of the Town’s Incorporation.  

  As part of the month-long celebrations, the Town of Superior and the Superior Chamber of Commerced teamed up to recognize the many businesses, churches and non-profits who have been operating the entire 45 years of the Town’s incorporation.  They also recognized business owners who have restarted businesses that were formerly in operation in 1976.

  The businesses were recognized with a special breakfast and awards ceremony.  The business list was determined based on businesses that advertised in the 1976 editions of the Superior Sun and the 1976 Superior High School Prospector. the Superior Historical Society aided with the research for the award ceremony.  

  The businesses receiving plaques for 45 years in operation were:

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Circle K, Los Hermanos, Save Money Market, Superior Sun, Arnold Motor Sales, LDS Church, Saint Francis Church, Social Club de Damas, Superior Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Superior Little League, Superior Unified School District, Superior Food Bank, Pamela Peck, VFW and VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Albo Guzman Construction.  

  Receiving awards for returning businesses to life: 

Magma Hotel, Element 29, Central Bakery, Copper Mountain Motel, and Resolution Copper.  

  The local utilities were also recognized for their service to the Town: Arizona Public Service, Southwest Gas, Arizona Water Company and CenturyLink.

  During the breakfast Mayor Mila Besich and Councilmember Bruce Armitage both commented on how important small businesses are to the community.  Chamber President, Sue Anderson also thanked all of the businesses and shared some of the activities the Chamber is working on.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the Town hosted a dedication of the new Besich Park Stage. Superior Dance Company and PowerDrive Band featuring Superior’s own, Angie Gomez, entertained those who attended.

Photos by Deb Torres
Comments are closed.

