Vandalism at Oak Flat Campground: Law Enforcement Officials Seeking Information from the Public

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Forest Service Law Enforcement Officers from the Tonto National Forest are seeking information concerning vandalism that occurred near the Oak Flat Campground between Friday evening, March 16, and Monday morning, March 19, 2018.

“We were saddened to hear of this vandalism, and Forest Service Law Enforcement is currently investigating,” said Neil Bosworth, Tonto National Forest Supervisor. “The Tonto National Forest takes this seriously.”

On March 19, members from the San Carlos Apache Tribe reported to the Tonto National Forest that four crosses had been vandalized. The Forest Service immediately sent two Forest Service law enforcement officers to the site to examine the area and canvass the area for witnesses. Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

Anyone who was camping in or near Oak Flat Campground last weekend, who might have seen or heard anything, is asked to contact Law Enforcement Officer Robert Shelton at 928-402-6250, or the Tonto National Forest main office at 602-225-5200.