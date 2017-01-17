Town of Superior finds ways to recycle, reuse, repurpose asphalt millings

Tommy Sinteral and Public Works Supervisor Anthony Huerta working on the parking of the Lost Trail, Canyon Segment.

  Asphalt millings from the US 60 project are being used for a number of improvements in the town of Superior.

  So far, the parking lot at the base of the Lost Trail, Canyon Segment has been improved and the long planned parking lot at Coleman alley has been developed.

  Public Works, under the direction of Anthony Huerta the Public Works Supervisor, plans to use these millings to improve parking lots around town. Planned improvements include: repairing the cemetery roads, upgrading the access to the Transfer Station, fixing the swimming pool parking lot, and repairing alleys.

  The material was donated by FNF Construction.

