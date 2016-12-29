Town comes together to make Christmas Eve magical for children of Superior

Posted 8 hours ago

Superior Police Officers play Santa’s Elves delivering Toys for Tots for kids in Superior.

  The “We are Superior” mantra was especially true during the holidays when the whole town came together to make Christmas Eve a magical time for the children of Superior.

  Every year for the last 11 years, the Superior Fire Department has passed out toys to every child who comes to see Santa as he drives around town on a fire truck. It’s no small feat gathering the toys needed for such an event. Everyone in town pitches in. There are donations that come in from local businesses, Superior organizations and citizens. Many students from Superior Unified School District helped wrap the Santa drive toys, and volunteers from the VFW helped wrap the toys for tots presents.

Superior Firefighters are ready to head out for the annual Santa Drive.

  Christmas Eve it was all hands on deck as the fire department and police department personnel went to work. In the early afternoon, the police department drove around town and delivered the Toys for Tots presents to more than 100 children, and at 6 p.m. the Fire Department, with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on board, began their drive around town.

  The rain poured down in sheets, but that did not stop the determined crew and Santa as they began their Annual Christmas Eve Santa Drive. The main fire truck which carried Santa was decorated with thousands of Christmas lights.

  The Firefighters and their elves passed out Christmas presents to all the children that came out so see Santa as he drove by.  When they finally finished at 11 pm, 1,186 toys and stuffed animals had been handed out.

  It’s events like this that showcase what a unique and special community we live in.

Delivering toys on Christmas Eve.

Delivering toys on Christmas Eve.

Delivering toys on Christmas Eve.




