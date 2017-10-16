Superior town manager addresses ad hoc committee on public safety retirement system

By | Posted October 16th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Public officials attend an ad hoc committee meeting on the Public Safety Retirement System.

  Old firefighters never die. They just burn forever in the hearts of the people whose lives they saved.

  But what happens when they want to retire?

  That is the question that the Arizona State Legislature is trying to answer. An Ad Hoc Study Committee on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System has been traveling throughout the state asking city and town officials their opinions.

  On Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Globe City Hall Council Chambers, three of the towns from District 1 were invited to address the committee. The three towns asked to present to the committee were Globe, Miami and Superior. Seated on the committee are: David Livingston from District 22, David Stringer from District 1, Noel Campbell from District 1, Charlene Fernandez from District 4, Bob Thorpe from District 6, and David Cook from District 8.

  The statewide Public Safety Personnel Retirement system is critically underfunded and the cost of this unfunded liability has been passed onto the cities and towns in the form of extremely high pension payments. For the smaller towns this has created an extreme challenge coming up with the pension payments. For example, Globe unfunded liability is $10.8 million, forcing them to pay 60 cents on the dollar for every police officer.

  Mayor Al Grameros and Manager Paul Jepson from Globe focused on the difficulties their city has had working through solutions to the problem. Globe has been very proactive, creating a plan to pay down the liability and making a significant payment toward the plan, but the PSPRS structure has been difficult to work with, having few tools to help cities navigate through the problem.

  Miami Town Manager Joseph Heatherly focused on the numbers, breaking down the problems with the poor performance of the fund compared to other funds of the same type, and how this affected his town’s liability. He also stated that his town is facing significant challenges, with a shrinking population and failing infrastructure, and the town of Miami does not have the money to pay the high PSPRS rates and reimbursements.

  Superior Town Manager Todd Pryor discussed how these numbers affect the communities they serve, as well as the police and fire personnel in each of the communities. The small towns retirement benefits are too low to actually allow personnel to live on their retirement benefits, forcing the members to work longer and leave the small towns for greener pastures at high rates. The high cost of employment created by the ever-rising costs of medical insurance and retirement programs increases costs to not only the town, but to employees themselves. Mr. Pryor also discussed how these out of control costs will limit the Cities’ and Towns’ ability to grow and improve.

  The committee thanked the local executives for their testimony and mentioned of the four meetings they have held so far this was by far the most informative meeting.

Cat Brown (41 Posts)


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Legends of Superior Trail to host celebration

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Legends of Superior Trails (LOST) Inc will be hosting a informational meeting and celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 18, […]

    In Your Biz: Untangled Hair by Pamela Peck

    October 16th, 2017
    by

    Since she was nine years old, Pamela Peck knew she would become a cosmetologist.  Each weekend her grandmother would come […]

    Miner swimmers shine at invitational

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Miner Swimmers had a busy week with a 4 way meet against Salpointe, Canyon Del Oro, and Desert […]

    Mammoth Elementary STEM School busy with education programs

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Mammoth Elementary Stem School was busy this week presenting educational programs for their students.   On Tuesday, Oct. […]

  • Additional Stories

    Introducing the Hayden Junior High Volleyball Team

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      The Hayden Junior High Volleyball Team traveled to Oracle to play the Mt. Vista Lady Cougars on Monday, Oct. […]

    Jovanna Calzadillas critically injured in Las Vegas tragedy

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      Jovanna Calzadillas was critically injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 when 58 people […]

    Tatyana Carlson steps up as leader for Lowry girls golf team LHS junior attempting to win Player of the Year

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      Tatyana Carlson has been a staple on the Lowry High School girls golf team since her freshman year in […]

    Top-ranked Superior suffers first loss of season

    October 16th, 2017
    by

      Fresh off its move to the top spot in the 1A rankings, the Superior football team had its worst […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger