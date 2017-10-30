Superior Postmaster to retire this week

After 26 years of public service to the United States Postal Service, Superior Postmaster Michael Roderick will be retiring, his last day of service at the Superior Post Office is Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

Roderick has served Superior for 13 years. He started his career with the United State Postal Service as a mail carrier in Mesa, then worked as a supervisor for the Chandler Post Office before becoming the Postmaster in Superior.

He has been commuting 50 miles each way for the past 13 years, a drive he won’t miss but he will miss the people and his staff in Superior. Every day the staff at the Superior Post Office processes 12 feet of mail. Unique to Superior is that local carriers prepare the mail for their routes, before event starting their routes.

“That is not something other carriers have to do,” Roderick said. “I have always been proud of our staff in their efficiency.” He hopes that local customers do not see much a difference after his departure because the local staff has such a good handle on how things are supposed to operate.

For his retirement, he plans to enjoy quality time with his wife, three adult children and his seven grandchildren. Two of his children live in Colorado and the other in Texas, so he is anticipating another kind of commute traveling to visit them frequently.

The USPS will be appointing an Officer in Charge to run the Superior Post Office until a new Postmaster can be appointed. They do not anticipate that the position will be filled until mid January 2018. Residents and post office customers are invited to to stop by and say goodbye to Postmaster Roderick throughout the week. A small celebration will be held on Thursday.