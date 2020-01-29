Superior girl advances to state in Elks Hoop Shoot

Savannah Magallanez, Superior, placed first. She is pictured with Arizona Elks State President Dan Snyder and East District Hoop Shoot chairman Dennis Apple.

The East District Elks Hoop Shoot was held on Saturday at the Chandler Boys and Girls Club.

Kearny Elks had a first place winner! Savannah Magallanez from Superior in the 8 and 9 year old girls placed first and will advance to the next level.

Nathan Sinteral, also from Superior, took second place in the 8-9 boys and Arianna Arbizo from Hayden took second in the 10-12 girls. In the 12-13 girls, Rya Lagunas from Hayden placed third.

The Kearny Elks Are proud to sponsor the young athletes and would like to thank the families that take the time to support their children.



Nathan Sinteral, Superior, took second place in his age group.

Rya Lagunas, Hayden, placed third in the East District Elks Hoop Shoot.

Arianna Arbizo of Hayden placed second in her age group.