There is still time to enter the Superior Chamber Photo Contest – cash prizes to be awarded!

By | Posted December 18th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Picket Post Mountain

  Do you have great photos of Superior?  Are you willing to show them off in a contest and win some cold hard cash? 

  The Superior Chamber of Commerce – BAR Marketing Committee is hosting a photography contest to help gather photos that can be used for marketing campaigns for Superior.  There are three categories: Business and Commerce, Scenic Superior, Adventure and Attractions.  Cash prizes will be awarded: $150 first place, $75 second place and $50 third place for each categories.

  All photos must be submitted by Dec. 28, 2017.  Photos must be submitted in a digital format and can be emailed to superiorphotocontest@magmadorada.com or flash drives can be dropped off at the Superior Chamber of Commerce located at 165 Main St. in Superior.  Official rules and application form can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/BARPhotoContest

  Photos may be used for marketing purposes of the Superior Chamber, Rebuild Superior Inc. and their partner agencies.  For more information please contact Jim Schenck at 661-645-1864 or Hank Gutierrez at 602-770-8296. 

  Funding for the contest is being sponsored by Resolution Copper through the Business Attraction Retention agreement with the Superior Chamber of Commerce.

Staff (4366 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Save Money Market celebrates customers with Christmas party

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      The Save Money Market Customer Appreciation Celebration continues to grow each year. This year, more prizes were added and […]

    Superior Fire Department battles two blazes last week

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      The Superior Fire Department battled two blazes last week.    In the early morning of Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, […]

    Deborah Kay art exhibit opens in Superior

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      It was a successful opening for artist Deborah Kay’s exhibit on Main Street.   A good crowd of friends […]

    Work begins on Arnett Canyon segment of the LOST Trail

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      Arizona Conservation Crews have been working on the Arnett Canyon Segment of the Legends of the Superior Trails.  The […]

  • Additional Stories

    Ray High School inducts seven into National Honor Society

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Seven high school students have been selected for membership in the Ray Junior Senior High School Chapter of the National […]

    Six CopperArea football players named All-State

    December 21st, 2017
    by

      A total of six football players from Superior, Ray and Hayden high schools were named to the 2017 Arizona […]

    Knights of Columbus present donation to ARC-NEPC

    December 21st, 2017
    by

       Knights of Columbus from Mammoth, San Manuel, Oracle’s Council 5542, were happy to be able to donate $500.00 to […]

    Along the Gila: Good Things Happening

    December 21st, 2017
    by

    Some good things happened along the Gila this week. The new center behind Kearny’s town library was dedicated last Friday. […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger