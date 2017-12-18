There is still time to enter the Superior Chamber Photo Contest – cash prizes to be awarded!

Do you have great photos of Superior? Are you willing to show them off in a contest and win some cold hard cash?

The Superior Chamber of Commerce – BAR Marketing Committee is hosting a photography contest to help gather photos that can be used for marketing campaigns for Superior. There are three categories: Business and Commerce, Scenic Superior, Adventure and Attractions. Cash prizes will be awarded: $150 first place, $75 second place and $50 third place for each categories.

All photos must be submitted by Dec. 28, 2017. Photos must be submitted in a digital format and can be emailed to superiorphotocontest@magmadorada.com or flash drives can be dropped off at the Superior Chamber of Commerce located at 165 Main St. in Superior. Official rules and application form can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/BARPhotoContest

Photos may be used for marketing purposes of the Superior Chamber, Rebuild Superior Inc. and their partner agencies. For more information please contact Jim Schenck at 661-645-1864 or Hank Gutierrez at 602-770-8296.

Funding for the contest is being sponsored by Resolution Copper through the Business Attraction Retention agreement with the Superior Chamber of Commerce.