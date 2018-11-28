Santa’s Mail Box at Save Money Market is ready to receive letters from Superior children

Hector and Ariel Aparicio brought their letters to Santa to the Superior Post Office for delivery. Santa has teamed up with the Superior Sun and Save Money Market to accept letters to Santa at Save Money Market, which is the best option to get those special wish lists to everyone’s favorite friend at the North Pole.

Ariel is in Pre-K is asking Santa for a ranger she can drive, a big doll house, and she would also like an iPhone and iPad. She is looking forward to drawing pictures for Santa and baking cookies for him.

Hector is in second grade and is asking Santa for a Cosmo, which is a robot you can play with and he wants a Pug dog. He also would like $1,000 so he can buy an iphone. He is looking forward to relaxing during Christmas because it is cold and he likes attending the Miracle on Main Street event each year.

Hector and Ariel are the children of Hector and Dianella “Nini” Aparicio.

Superior children can mail their wishes to Santa in the special mailbox that can be found at Save Money Market.

Santa has also set up a special email address if you want to send your wishes to him electronically. The email address is santa@minersunbasin.com.

This year, Mr. Claus has given us permission to accept letters through our Facebook page (www.Facebook.com/CopperArea). Just send us a message (PM) with your child’s letter to Santa. Please be sure to include the town where you live so we can publish it in the right newspaper.

Hurry and get your letters in quickly so they can be forwarded to the North Pole in plenty of time for the big day. The deadline to mail letters in Santa’s special mailbox is Dec. 14. Santa needs time to get all the requests fulfilled.

Letters will be published on Dec. 19.