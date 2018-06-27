Rural by Choice hosts Arizona Film Commission

By | Posted June 27th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Director of Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission, Matthew Earl Jones

  The Superior Town Hall was the site of an informational presentation and meeting with Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission.  The presentation was hosted by Rural by Choice and Copper Corridor Economic Development Committee. Sponsors and supporters were Arizona Public Service (APS), Gila County Economic Development Corporation and the Town of Superior. Mayor of Superior, Mila Besich-Lira handled the welcome and introductions.

  Director of Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission, Matthew Earl Jones was the key speaker. He is a former line producer from Los Angeles and familiar with Hollywood and the film industry. Director Jones gave an overview of the benefits of filming in Arizona.  Some of these included: over 300 days of sunshine, lower production costs, variety of outdoor scenic vistas, free use of state roads and state parks, streamlined permitting processes, experienced crews and talent, pre-negotiated discounts for hotels, rental vehicles, restaurants, and more.

  He talked about Arizona trying to position itself as the Home of Independent Production which is the fastest growing segment of the industry.  One of the goals is to get rural communities involved in selling their areas as possible film sites. They have a Film Resource Coordinator Program and are recruiting coordinators. The Film Resource Coordinator is a volunteer position. Their job is to work with local businesses in the community to offer discounts to film production companies and identify potential film locations and resources. These coordinators should be someone with an outstanding knowledge of their area and community. Upon gathering photos/videos of location sites, local talent, businesses willing to give discounts, the information will be entered into a national and global data base on the Arizona Film Commission website which will connect with film production companies around the world.

Superior Mayor and Executive Director of the Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition Mila Besich-Lira

  The Tri-Community and Copper Corridor area have a history of working with the film industry. If local communities work together with the Studio – 48 Arizona Film Commission they may be able to attract the growing film, new media, advanced technology industry to the area, which can add to the economy. Film production companies tend to spend money locally in restaurants, hotels, hardware stores, gas stations, etc. 

Folks from across the Copper Corridor attended the Rural By Choice Conference.

   

John Hernandez (664 Posts)

John Hernandez lives in Oracle. He is retired and enjoys writing and traveling. He is active in the Oracle Historical Society. He covers numerous public events, researches historical features and writes business/artist profiles.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Resolution Copper hosts community update on reclamation

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      Resolution Copper hosted a community update last week on the reclamation of the west plant area and the historical […]

    Community fun planned for Fourth of July in Superior, AZ

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Town of Superior Youth Leadership Council would like to invite everyone to attend their Independence Day Celebration on […]

    Familiar faces start new positions at Superior Town Hall

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Superior Town Council voted unanimously to hire Ruby Cervantes as the Town Clerk for the Town during their […]

    Solar power facility proposed for San Manuel

    June 27th, 2018
    by

       Plans are in the works for the construction of a photovoltaic solar power facility with battery storage and an […]

  • Additional Stories

    Vandals damage walls, roof at Ralph C. Herrera Shooting Range

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      Members of the San Pedro Valley Lions Club were stunned to find that vandals had shot holes in a […]

    Sea Lions Swim Team win swim meet in Florence

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team traveled to Florence to compete against the Florence Sharks at the Florence Aquatic Center.  […]

    Paranormal groups visit Acadia Ranch Museum in Oracle, AZ

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      So enquiring minds want to know … Are there ghosties and ghoulies in Oracle?   Two paranormal research groups […]

    Oracle Community Center to host photography exhibit – and the photographer is YOU

    June 27th, 2018
    by

      The Oracle Community Center wants to see Oracle “Thru Your Eyes.”   Bring a photograph/photographs of you, your family, […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger