Rural by Choice hosts Arizona Film Commission

The Superior Town Hall was the site of an informational presentation and meeting with Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission. The presentation was hosted by Rural by Choice and Copper Corridor Economic Development Committee. Sponsors and supporters were Arizona Public Service (APS), Gila County Economic Development Corporation and the Town of Superior. Mayor of Superior, Mila Besich-Lira handled the welcome and introductions.

Director of Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission, Matthew Earl Jones was the key speaker. He is a former line producer from Los Angeles and familiar with Hollywood and the film industry. Director Jones gave an overview of the benefits of filming in Arizona. Some of these included: over 300 days of sunshine, lower production costs, variety of outdoor scenic vistas, free use of state roads and state parks, streamlined permitting processes, experienced crews and talent, pre-negotiated discounts for hotels, rental vehicles, restaurants, and more.

He talked about Arizona trying to position itself as the Home of Independent Production which is the fastest growing segment of the industry. One of the goals is to get rural communities involved in selling their areas as possible film sites. They have a Film Resource Coordinator Program and are recruiting coordinators. The Film Resource Coordinator is a volunteer position. Their job is to work with local businesses in the community to offer discounts to film production companies and identify potential film locations and resources. These coordinators should be someone with an outstanding knowledge of their area and community. Upon gathering photos/videos of location sites, local talent, businesses willing to give discounts, the information will be entered into a national and global data base on the Arizona Film Commission website which will connect with film production companies around the world.

The Tri-Community and Copper Corridor area have a history of working with the film industry. If local communities work together with the Studio – 48 Arizona Film Commission they may be able to attract the growing film, new media, advanced technology industry to the area, which can add to the economy. Film production companies tend to spend money locally in restaurants, hotels, hardware stores, gas stations, etc.