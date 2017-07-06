Be responsible when helping wildlife cope with high temps, AZGFD says 

By | Posted July 6th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Cooper’s hawks seeking shade and water on a backyard birdbath on Tucson’s west side last week.  Photo by Michael Dyer

  TUCSON, Ariz. – Weeks of sustained temperatures nearing or over 100 degrees Fahrenheit has led some area residents to take pity on local wildlife by providing them with food and water. 

  However, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is cautioning residents that such resources will attract wildlife that may then come into conflict with people.  In addition, feeding prey species will eventually attract predatory wildlife, which may also take advantage of unsecured pets and poultry in yards. 

  Feeding wildlife, other than birds and tree squirrels, is unlawful in Pima, Pinal, and Maricopa counties.  The maximum penalty for the offense is a $300 fine. 

   “If people are intent on helping wildlife through this hot, dry period, we recommend providing only water in shallow bowls or saucers, and cleaning the dishes out every two days, until the monsoon rains ease the extreme weather conditions,” said Urban Wildlife Specialist Locana de Souza of Game and Fish in Tucson.

  AZGFD Regional Supervisor Raul Vega noted that most desert wildlife is adapted to extreme heat.  “The heat impacts birds and rabbits the most,” Vega said. “Don’t place water for them too close to homes, and keep birdbaths and hummingbird feeders full if you have them.”

  The Arizona Game and Fish Department has trust responsibility for managing more than 800 native wildlife species – the most of any inland state – for current and future generations of Arizona citizens. 

Staff (4071 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    CVIT Board visits campus

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Last week, Anna Flores was sworn in as a member of the Cobre Valley Institute of Technology Governing Board. Anna […]

    Firefighters kept busy as wildfire season kicks up; Oracle Firewise Board to meet Tuesday

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      Is your property ready for the wildfire season?   Do you have an action plan should you need to […]

    In Your Biz: Rolling Rock Gallery & Copper Triangle Mining Services

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Located at 160 Main St. is the Rolling Rock Gallery and Copper Triangle Mining Services.  The store features a gift […]

    Traveling on Hawaiian Time: Hiking Diamond Head

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    When you think about Hawaii, one of the most recognized visual images you picture is Hawaii’s best-known land mark, Diamond […]

  • Additional Stories

    San Manuel Ace Hardware announces Father’s Day tool box winner

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Philip Boden of San Manuel, right, is the winner of the Father’s Day Giveaway Toolbox at San Manuel Ace Hardware. […]

    Healthcare Collaboration: CVRMC to assist Community Health Foundation

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      Twenty-five years ago, health care for Kearny and the residents of the Copper Basin was in jeopardy.  Samaritan Hospital […]

    First Things First: Use summer to prepare your child for kindergarten success

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    SAN MANUEL (June 27, 2017) – All parents want their young child to be ready when they start kindergarten. Families […]

    Behind the Scenes: ASARCO Hayden Smelter Improvements

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      ASARCO Hayden Smelter Operations have begun the major improvements and repairs to the facilities and equipment in Hayden.  The […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger