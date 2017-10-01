Resolution Copper launches Employee Volunteer Program

By | Posted October 1st, 2017 |

60+ volunteers from Stantec, Resolution Copper, Superior Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Superior joined together to bring the US 60 “caboose” Park back to life. Fresh paint, new benches and tables, clean and shiny playground equipment and a renovated horseshoe pit make this a great place for a family outing! Thanks to all for the great job. A special thanks to Oddonetto Construction for donating the sand for the pits. Coming in the future….Basketball and Volleyball courts!

  Resolution Copper launched its Employee Volunteer program on Sept. 21, 2017, a partnership focused on benefitting area schools and local cleanup efforts.

   As part of the Program inauguration, Resolution Copper teamed up with Stantec Tempe to visit local schools this week, including Miami Unified School District, San Carlos Unified School District, and Superior Unified School District schools. Employees from both companies shared their path to working in mining and covered career areas including safety, environmental science, mechanics, and mine engineering. The Career Talks complement existing partnerships between Resolution Copper and area schools to encourage a strong foundation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and inspire regional youth to consider a career within that space.

   On Friday, Resolution Copper and Stantec employees again partnered to have a combined volunteer force of 50 employees working in close collaboration with the Town of Superior and the Superior Chamber of Commerce to beautify the US 60 Caboose Park and Visitor Center as part of the larger community development and blight mitigation efforts.

   “Resolution Copper is a solid and active neighbor in Superior, and the park cleanup shows they are willing to roll their sleeves up and work with us to help beautify Superior for residents and visitors,” said Superior Chamber of Commerce President Sue Anderson. 

   “We are very proud of our employees and encourage them to give back to the community as much as possible,” said Resolution Project Director Andrew Lye. “This program is an extension of our already existing relationships with local organizations such Boyce Thompson Arboretum, the Superior Optimist Club, Superior and Globe Rotaries, and local robotics clubs where our employees currently volunteer their time.”

   Resolution Copper employees recorded 124 hours of volunteerism last year.

Photos by Pete Casillas

