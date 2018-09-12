Ray wins second-straight road game

By | Posted September 12th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Homecoming at Ray High School will be Friday, Sept. 14. Ray High School’s Royal Court for 2018 are, from left: Parker Towne (Freshman), Jayden Lagunas (Junior), Ashiya Varley (Freshman), Danielle Hinojos (Queen), John Warren (Sophomore), Stone Patterson (King), Emma Stuart (Sophomore) and Shelby Yocum (Junior). Festivities begin Friday with the traditional parade.

  The Ray football team improved to 3 – 1 following last Friday’s 64 – 12 victory at NFL Yet Academy. The win was the Cats’ second-straight one-sided victory on the road.

  “Our offense and defense both clicked on Friday.” Ray assistant coach Jimmy Fessenden told Copper Basin News. “We were also pleased with the play of our younger kids, who got to see considerable playing time.”

Ray rushed for six touchdowns, passed for one, returned a punt for another, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

  The Cats have outscored their last two opponents, 136 – 12.

  “I think the biggest reason is the team has a good grasp on coach Lechuga’s new offense,” answered Fessenden when asked what’s the biggest reason for the success during the last two games. “They’re more comfortable and confident, and it has shown.

  Up next: Ray will return home to host El Capitan on Homecoming this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

  “El Capitan has some big running backs that are difficult to bring down,” Fessenden said. Also, this is homecoming week. We don’t want that to be a distraction for the guys.”

Andy Luberda (1053 Posts)

Andrew Luberda began writing for Copper Area News Publishers (CANP) in February 2013 after working 15 years in Healthcare Financial Management. Andy covers sports for 11 high schools. His stories are published in Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner and Superior Sun, in addition to the San Tan Valley Daily PRSS and CopperArea websites. Additionally, he has written human interest stories and business profiles. In May 2012, he earned an AAS in Sports Management at Central Arizona College before graduating with a BS in Communication from Arizona State University in 2014. He and his wife, Kelli, have three sons – AJ, Kyle, and Kade.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Globe man sentenced to life without parole for first degree murder and child abuse

    September 14th, 2018
    by

    GLOBE, ARIZONA-Gila County Attorney Bradley D. Beauchamp announced that on September 11, 2018, Defendant Jess William Anaya was sentenced by […]

    Heavy Lifting: Superior Little League needs more volunteers to reduce the load

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The African proverb suggests it takes a village to raise a child, but what is required to run a […]

    Superior remains unbeaten behind Ybarra’s 6 TD’s

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The Superior football team improved to 4 – 0 after last Friday’s 72 – 15 victory against visiting Arete […]

    Miner swimmers continue to show improvement

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The Miner swimmers traveled to the Fort Lowell Pool in Tucson to compete with The Gregory School and Morenci […]

  • Additional Stories

    Mountain Vista School in Oracle, AZ opens volleyball, football season

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      The Mountain Vista football and volleyball teams opened their season last week.   The Cougar football team lost their […]

    From Family First Pregnancy Care Center: Frost on the Cactus

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      It’s that time of the year when there is frost on the pumpkin, maybe frost on the cactus here […]

    Blessed Sacrament Church in Mammoth, AZ to host annual Fiesta Sept. 22

    September 12th, 2018
    by

    The annual Blessed Sacrament Church Fiesta, for the residents of Mammoth and the Tri-Community, is an event that fosters togetherness […]

    Kearny Police Report – September 12, 2018

    September 12th, 2018
    by

      According to state law, there are two methods by which police may arrest suspected offenders. The suspect may be […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger