Ray wins second-straight road game

The Ray football team improved to 3 – 1 following last Friday’s 64 – 12 victory at NFL Yet Academy. The win was the Cats’ second-straight one-sided victory on the road.

“Our offense and defense both clicked on Friday.” Ray assistant coach Jimmy Fessenden told Copper Basin News. “We were also pleased with the play of our younger kids, who got to see considerable playing time.”

Ray rushed for six touchdowns, passed for one, returned a punt for another, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

The Cats have outscored their last two opponents, 136 – 12.

“I think the biggest reason is the team has a good grasp on coach Lechuga’s new offense,” answered Fessenden when asked what’s the biggest reason for the success during the last two games. “They’re more comfortable and confident, and it has shown.

Up next: Ray will return home to host El Capitan on Homecoming this Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“El Capitan has some big running backs that are difficult to bring down,” Fessenden said. Also, this is homecoming week. We don’t want that to be a distraction for the guys.”