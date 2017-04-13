Ray HS Alumna Galka sets collegiate team record

Pitcher Stormee Galka

  A quick search of the softball-news page on the Lindenwood University athletics’ website will reveal at least four headlines that include Ray graduate Stormee Galka, the former Lady Cats’ softball Player of the Year.

  In the most recent headline dated Apr. 8, Galka is recognized for her “career day,” when she won both games of a doubleheader – her 10th and 11th wins of the season. The latter set a Lindenwood single-season record.

  “I honestly didn’t know that it happened,” Galka said during a phone interview with the Copper Basin News. “My coach told me (that I set a record), it was pretty exciting. She just told me to be humble.”

  And, oh, by the way, she starred at the plate too with three hits in each game, raising her season batting average to .324.

  So far, in her freshman season at Lindenwood, Galka has made 20 starts for the Lions, more than any other pitcher on the staff. The southpaw is 11-8 with a 3.11 ERA and has fanned 75 opposing hitters in just more than 119 innings pitched. In March, she was named the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association Pitcher of the Week.

  At the plate, she’s hitting .324 with 24 hits, including two doubles and a triple, and nine RBI. The left-handed hitter has fanned only five times in 74 at-bats, which is the fewest on the team for any player with at least 50 at-bats.

  Galka starred in high school for the Lady Cats during her four-year varsity career, racking up numerous individual honors and recognition before graduating with a state championship in her final year at Ray. Despite all the talent, success and potential to be great at the next level, she didn’t expect to experience a freshman season that she’s had so far.

  “No, not really,” Galka answered when asked if she could have imagined the type of year she’s having. “I was expecting it to be a lot different, but it turned out to be a lot better. It just comes from working hard and practicing every day.”

  Galka was asked what has been the biggest adjustment, moving from high school to college. The answer should not come as a surprise, especially for a woman who moved from the desert to the Midwest.

  “Playing in the cold because it’s freezing here,” she responded from St. Charles, MO.

  In addition to missing the weather back home, Galka added that she misses her family, “for sure.”

  With the year she’s having, this is one Storm the Lindenwood softball team doesn’t want to end.

  To read more about Stormee’s accomplishments at Lindenwood University, visit www.lindenwoodlions.com.

