Ray High School’s 1992 Men’s Basketball State Championship team honored

March 30th, 2017

The Ray High School 1992 Championship Basketball Team. Back row left to right: Geronimo Lorona and son representing Assistant coach Rick Lorona, Sergio Hernandez, Lanny Smith, Michael Graham, Marc Rogers, Dennis Peed, Chad Nichols, Ryan Judd.  Front row left to right: Jesse Camacho, Coach Bill Goodwin, Rick Romero, Jason Cude, and Daniel Christensen.

  The 1992 Ray High School Men’s state basketball championship team was honored by the AIA for their accomplishments on Feb. 25, 2017.  

  The ceremony honored the team for their victory over the Wickenburg Wranglers in the 2A state title game, by a score of 72-70.  

  The team was down by 7 at the half and rallied back for the win.  This victory ended a 27-year drought for a Ray High School men’s basketball state title.  

“It was an amazing feeling having the team all together 25 years later,” said Coach Bill Goodwin.  

  The team would like to thank all of their family and friends who made the drive to Prescott to share in their celebration.

  (Picture and article information courtesy of Rick Romero)

After the win!

