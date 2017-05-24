Ray, Hayden Commencement Ceremonies set for Friday, May 26

Both Copper Basin area high schools will be holding Commencement ceremonies this Friday, May 26.

Hayden High School will host graduation at Lalo Serrano Field. Commencement speakers are Valedictorian Laryssa Torrez and Salutatorian Alejandra Martinez.

The Hayden High School Class of 2017 has 40 members.

Ray High School will host graduation at Dave McFee Memorial Field. Commencement speakers include: Valedictorians Paul Wormwood, Ryan Amos, Kenneth Palmer, Christian Casillas, Jonah Cude, August Patterson, Jordan Baca and Gabrielle Montano and Salutatorian Cameron Ratliff.

The Ray High School Class of 2017 has 30 members.

Both ceremonies are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Congratulations to all the graduates. Best of luck to all of you as you begin the next journey in your lives.