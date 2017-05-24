Ray, Hayden Commencement Ceremonies set for Friday, May 26

By | Posted May 24th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The top students at Ray High School from left are: back, Paul Wormwood, Ryan Amos, Kenneth Palmer, Christian Casillas and Jonah Cude; front, August Patterson, Jordan Baca, Gabrielle Montano and Cameron Ratliff. Cameron is the Salutatorian. The other eight are Valedictorians.

  Both Copper Basin area high schools will be holding Commencement ceremonies this Friday, May 26.

  Hayden High School will host graduation at Lalo Serrano Field. Commencement speakers are Valedictorian Laryssa Torrez and Salutatorian Alejandra Martinez.

  The Hayden High School Class of 2017 has 40 members.

  Ray High School will host graduation at Dave McFee Memorial Field. Commencement speakers include: Valedictorians Paul Wormwood, Ryan Amos, Kenneth Palmer, Christian Casillas, Jonah Cude, August Patterson, Jordan Baca and Gabrielle Montano and Salutatorian Cameron Ratliff.

  The Ray High School Class of 2017 has 30 members.

  Both ceremonies are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The top two students at Hayden High School for the Class of 2017 are Laryssa Torrez, Valedictorian (left), and Alejandra Martinez, Salutatorian.

  Congratulations to all the graduates. Best of luck to all of you as you begin the next journey in your lives.

Staff (4001 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Superior’s top students talk about life in and beyond high school

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      Superior High School’s 2017 Valedictorian Allison Martinez and Salutatorian Dominic Perea are two students who have big plans for […]

    Ray High School seniors earn more than $1.2 million in scholarships

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      This year, graduating students at Ray High School earned $1,279,380 in scholarships to aid them in their college pursuits, […]

    An American Hero – Patrick Gorham Jr.

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      On October 3, 1944, the Arizona Republic newspaper reported that a “Superior Man Dies in Action”. The article said […]

    Memorial Day Tribute: Lest We Forget (from the Copper Corridor)

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      During war times, small town America has always answered the call to duty. Many of their young men have […]

  • Additional Stories

    Local firefighters battle blaze near Giant in Dudleyville

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      On May 15, 2017 at 3:07 p.m. Pinal Rural Fire & Medical District responded to a call for a […]

    Ray’s Warren selected to play in the AzBCA Academic All-Star Game

    May 24th, 2017
    by

      Ray High School senior pitcher Noah Warren was selected to play in the Arizona Baseball Coaches Association Academic (AzBCA) […]

    Horizon Health and Wellness officially open clinic in former Bank of the West offices

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    Horizon Health & Wellness hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday.  Many community leaders and members of […]

    Hayden celebrates 5-year mark for student trips

    May 24th, 2017
    by

    A night of celebrations was held on Tuesday, May 16, in the Hayden High School Library to commemorate five years […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger