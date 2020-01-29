Project Harvest Ripple Effect: visualizing Arizona’s harvested rainwater

Students at Hayden-Winkelman Schools check out the results from the 2019 rainwater harvest.

Project Harvest Ripple Effect has traveled to various Arizona communities that neighbor hazardous mining sites, including Hayden-Winkelman.

Thanks to the efforts of the Integrated Environmental Science and Health Risk Laboratory and University of Arizona, residents in the Hayden-Winkelman area recently were able to input their data on water collected on their property to learn the impact and influence of how water responds on the community.

On Monday, May 18, there will be a Hayden-Winkelman Open House for Project Harvest at 824 Thorne Ave. in Winkelman. There will be light refreshments and snacks. The real highlight, though, is to give feedback regarding Year 1 on Project Harvest.

For more information, visit online at projectharvest.arizona.edu.

Hayden-Winkelman Schools Superintendent Jeff Gregorich checks out the results of the rainwater harvest for 2019.