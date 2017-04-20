Pinal County Provider Fair open to public 

By | Posted April 20th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Pinal County, AZ

   Pinal County Provider Fair is set for this Friday, April 21, 2017, in Florence. More than 45 agencies – including Pinal County Juvenile Court, Against Abuse, Casa Grande Alliance, Pinal Hispanic Council, Community Bridges, Easter Seals Blake Foundation, CASA of Pinal County, CAHRA and Salvation Army – will be on hand to meet with families to learn about services and resources available in our County. 

   The free event will be at the Florence Community Library (778 N. Main St.).  There will be food trucks on site and raffles prizes will be given away during the four-hour event. Children welcome!

Staff (3931 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

  • Additional Stories

    Panthers are Superior in matchup of top teams

    April 20th, 2017
    by

      The top-ranked Superior baseball team defeated 2A conference No. 4-ranked San Tan Foothills on the road last Friday, 8 […]

    In Your Biz: Gold Canyon Embroidery and Boutique

    April 20th, 2017
    by

    Ray and Cheryl Husslein have been the owners of Gold Canyon Embroidery and Boutique for 13 years.  In Ray’s early […]

    San Manuel VFW helps veterans on Warrior Hike

    April 20th, 2017
    by

      The Veterans of Foreign Wars Local 2767 has helped another group of veterans while they are participating in a […]

    Autistic artist featured as Artist of the Month at JJ’s A Gift Shop

    April 20th, 2017
    by

      April is National Autism Awareness Month. Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired social interaction, verbal […]

  • Additional Stories

    Palo Verde RV Park plans expansion

    April 20th, 2017
    by

      Tom and Rosemarie Slotter have been the owners of the Palo Verde RV Park since 2013.  The couple purchased […]

    Air quality flags are flying in Hayden and Winkelman

    April 20th, 2017
    by

      Colored flags are flying, Monday through Friday, at the Town Hall of both Hayden and Winkelman, as well as […]

    Copper Corridor residents invited to Fiesta de la Primavera in San Manuel

    April 20th, 2017
    by

      St. Bartholomew’s annual Fiesta de la Primavera is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, at the parish grounds, Park and […]

    Acclaimed bluegrass band coming to Kearny

    April 20th, 2017
    by

      Jeff Scroggins and Colorado are one of the nation’s most electrifying and entertaining bluegrass bands on center stage these […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger