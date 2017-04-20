Pinal County Provider Fair open to public 

Pinal County Provider Fair is set for this Friday, April 21, 2017, in Florence. More than 45 agencies – including Pinal County Juvenile Court, Against Abuse, Casa Grande Alliance, Pinal Hispanic Council, Community Bridges, Easter Seals Blake Foundation, CASA of Pinal County, CAHRA and Salvation Army – will be on hand to meet with families to learn about services and resources available in our County.

The free event will be at the Florence Community Library (778 N. Main St.). There will be food trucks on site and raffles prizes will be given away during the four-hour event. Children welcome!