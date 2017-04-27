Open House: Lead and Arsenic Exposure in Hayden

Local leaders representing the communities of Hayden and Winkelman spent last Tuesday in meetings with the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, a division of the Federal Government where diseases are studied and managed. This particular division focusses on diseases which may or may not be caused by toxic exposures.

Two years ago the ATSD did some lead and arsenic testing of Hayden/Winkelman area youth and women of childbearing age. The testing came at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency after they began to further regulate the emissions of the Hayden smelter. The 2015 study tested 83 residents from 29 households, in addition to the blood and urine testing they also looked at the air monitoring data for the communities from 2013-15 to learn how the smelter shutdown affected the local air quality.

The tests found that two children had blood lead levels above 5 micrograms per deciliter of blood. The study did find that the blood lead levels were about two times higher than the US population of age groups tested The presenters were carful to explain that lead poisoning could come from air pollutants but also from using certain pottery from Mexico and or children who may still have access to toys with lead based paint.

Because the smelter was shut down during testing, more testing for arsenic levels will need to be done. Arsenic leaves the body within a few days. The study further explained that due to lower arsenic levels in the air due to the smelter shut down that could of led to less than typical amounts of arsenic in participants urine during the testing which occurred April 17-19, 2015. The smelter was closed from April 6 – May 21, 2015.

The study also found that there could be other factors in arsenic poisoning including that 44% of the housing in Hayden was built before 1950 when there were no limits on the use of lead paint, the consumption of some foods such as rice and seafood, the use of imported Mexican pottery and candies.

Discussion was raised on the water system managed by Arizona Water Company for both communities. The ATSDR explained that the water systems do contain low levels of arsenic, which is very common in Arizona but that the system was in compliance with the EPA regulations and limits.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will be conducting another round of blood lead testing this week. On Friday, April 28, from noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hayden-Winkelman School District. Residents are encouraged to make an appointment for the testing by calling 602-364-3118 or online at www.azhealth.gov/leadsignup . Walk ups are also welcome but will be tested as time allows.

The ATSD also provided some information can prevent lead and arsenic exposure in your family, most importantly keeping dirt and dust from getting into your body. They recommend not playing or recreating in arroyos or on waste piles, stay away from railroad tracks. At home wipe shoes on doormats and remove shoes before entering your home. Wet mop or wet-wipe floors, windowsills, counters and all hard surfaces every 2-3 weeks. Make sure that your children do not chew on surfaces painted with lead based paint. Most importantly keep things clean, wash things that children put in their mouths, wash pets that are indoor/outdoor pets every two to three weeks, wash hands before eating and wash all produce thoroughly.

The discussion about the lead and arsenic exposure is not new to the community or the region; it is an inherit risk to mining. The EPA has enacted strict requirements on smelter emissions, those emission requirements have led ASARCO to retrofit the smelter to meet the air quality standards. The retrofit will cost $180 million and ASARCO will also be doing a lead based paint testing in homes in Hayden in the future.

The meeting ended with an question and answer forum and open house with various public health organizations.