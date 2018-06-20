Local Knights of Columbus make donation to CAC’s College for Kids

By | Posted June 20th, 2018 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

(l to r) Knight Jose Atrian, College for Kids leader Jamie Wolgast, Knights Frank Gonzales, Al Trejo, Jerry Bribiescas and CAC administrator Elissa Craig.

Tri-Community Knights of Columbus last week  presented the Central Arizona Collete Aravaipa Campus a check to benefit their College for Kids program.

  The fun educational summer program, which offers hands-on science, will be held at the Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus, July 9 – 19, 2018.  The program is for children exiting 2nd grade through those exiting 6th grade.

  This year’s science theme is Anatomy.  The kids will learn each day about the different systems of the body which include the skeletal, muscular, nervous, cardiovascular, digestive, urinary, and integumentary systems.  They will be exploring the bio lab each afternoon and work with clay models to create a body from the inside out. New fun this year includes a water slide, a DJ, sno cones and cotton candy.  It is a great way for kids to spend some summer time, having fun while learning!

Staff (4698 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Sea Lions win home meet against Coolidge

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team hosted the Coolidge Dolphins at the Mammoth Pool on Saturday.  For over 11 years, […]

    Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomes new members from Superior

    June 20th, 2018
    by

    Last week, the Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce welcomed new business members from Superior. They are Links of Superior, High […]

    Leonor Hambly students visit Boston

    June 20th, 2018
    by

    Leonor Hambly Students were able to visit Boston earlier this month.  Some of the sites included Plymouth Plantation, Old North […]

    Get ready for the Superior Optimist Club – 4th Annual Magma Royale Fundraiser!

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      The Superior Optimist Club will be hosting its fourth annual Magma Royale fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at […]

  • Additional Stories

    Copper Corridor Softball: Home of Champions

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      The Superior softball team recently won its second state title in four years, claiming the 2015 championship in addition […]

    JFK students learn protocol for American Flag presentation, leave legacy for future students

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      Six students who ended their school careers at John F. Kennedy Elementary School have left a lasting impression on […]

    San Manuel Library still rockin’

    June 20th, 2018
    by

    Last week, kids participating in the San Manuel Library’s summer reading program had fun making noise-makers all in the spirit […]

    Letter to the Editor: Thanks to the governor, legislature

    June 20th, 2018
    by

      The City of Globe, Town of Miami, and surrounding communities are home to more than 30,000 residents who rely […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger