Local Knights of Columbus make donation to CAC’s College for Kids

Tri-Community Knights of Columbus last week presented the Central Arizona Collete Aravaipa Campus a check to benefit their College for Kids program.

The fun educational summer program, which offers hands-on science, will be held at the Central Arizona College Aravaipa Campus, July 9 – 19, 2018. The program is for children exiting 2nd grade through those exiting 6th grade.

This year’s science theme is Anatomy. The kids will learn each day about the different systems of the body which include the skeletal, muscular, nervous, cardiovascular, digestive, urinary, and integumentary systems. They will be exploring the bio lab each afternoon and work with clay models to create a body from the inside out. New fun this year includes a water slide, a DJ, sno cones and cotton candy. It is a great way for kids to spend some summer time, having fun while learning!