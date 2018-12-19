Knights of Columbus make donation to ARC-NEPC

In larger towns, the Knights of Columbus hand out Tootsie-Rolls outside many stores and accept donations for People With Intellectual Disabilities. Not so in small, rural areas.

“We thank the many community members who bought our Mexican food dinner last October,” said Grand Knight Alfred Trejo.

“Your support enabled us to make this donation to ARC-NEPC in Kearny,” he said.

ARC-NEPC serves “North Eastern Pinal County,” according to director Francis Chavez.

“Every day, five vans leave Kearny at 8 a.m. and travel to Superior, Dripping Springs, Hayden, Winkelman, San Manuel, Mammoth and Oracle to bring our clients back to Kearny for the day.

They learn job skills, life style skills, work in the thrift shop and do yard work and other small jobs according to Chavez.

“Then at 3 p.m. we take them back home,” Chavez explained.

“Transportation is probably the largest expense we have,” she continued.

“Oil changes, tires and fueling five vans, as well as paying drivers takes a lot of money. This donation will help so much,” Chavez said.

“We thank the Knights of Columbus for all they do and for their generosity to us,” she said.