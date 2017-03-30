Kearny Library sponsors National Library Week Bookmark Contest 2017

Kearny -National Library Week Bookmark Contest 2017, sponsored locally by the Kearny Public Library and Friends of the Kearny Library, will be celebrated in April from Sunday, April 9 through Saturday, April 15.

Libraries Transform is this year’s theme. Kearny Library is celebrating with a Bookmark contest for children in grades K through 6,

To participate, pick up an entry form at the school or at the library. Then, design a bookmark illustrating how the library has transformed your life. Make it wonderful and colorful! Return the entry form to the Kearny Public Library or the Ray Primary School Office no later than Thursday, March 30 by 4 p.m.

Winners will be announced at the Open House for the friends of the Bookmark Winners at the Kearny Public Library on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. Goodie bags and Books will be awarded to each of the top three winners, from grades K through 6, followed by refreshments

Other events are also planned to celebrate, starting with the serving of popcorn and cookies every day, Adult Craft will be held on Monday, the 11 at 1 p.m. National Library Workers Day is Tuesday the 10, with meat and veggie trays served all day. There will also be a drawing for new videos on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to share in the celebration of National Library Week. If the library hasn’t transformed your life yet, there’s still time to check it out, check out a book or two, and, see what happens.