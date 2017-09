Back-to-back champions, the Lady Bearcats were honored Friday night and were presented with their championship rings. The Lady ‘Cats won the Division V Softball Championship in 2016 and the 1A Softball Championship in 2017. Congratulations, ladies!

Staff ( 4180 Posts There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.