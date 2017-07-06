Healthcare Collaboration: CVRMC to assist Community Health Foundation

By | Posted July 6th, 2017 |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

The Kearny Clinic is under the new management of Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.

  Twenty-five years ago, health care for Kearny and the residents of the Copper Basin was in jeopardy.  Samaritan Hospital pulled out – the operation of a community hospital and health care clinic was no longer a sustainable operation.  The loss of access to health care is devastating to a community and in that time of potential disaster community leaders from Kearny stepped up to form the Community Healthcare Foundation.

  The Foundation’s mission was to maintain the old Kennecott hospital/clinic property and offer rents to health care providers at a rock-bottom price in order to keep some sort of health care services in the area.  Over the years, as the population has declined and costs continued to increase, the sustainability of the Community Health Foundation was becoming more and more difficult.  A partnership would be needed to continue the health care center operations. 

  “It is vital to maintain health services in the community of Kearny.  We have been fortunate to work with many outstanding community members who have had the passion for health services as well and we look forward to caring for the people of Kearny in the future,” explained Neil Jensen, CEO for Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.

  Cobre Valley Regional Medial Center has been a partner and tenant for several years.  Often times they would offer some maintenance and upkeep services. 

  “They have always been so patient with us,” said David Orzell, President of the Foundation.  “Even when the air conditioners would go out, they brought in fans and stayed patient as we would get things repaired.”   

  This summer after careful discussion of the board, they approached Cobre Valley Regional Medical center about negotiating an operations and maintenance agreement. 

  The CRVRMC agreed to the idea and the two organizations started negotiating an agreement.  In May, CVRMC took over all the leasing and maintenance operations from the Foundation.  The agreement does allow the Foundation to continue to be the owners of the property but alleviates the ongoing responsibility of the rental management and maintenance.

   “It is a relief,” said Orzell.  “If an air conditioner goes out, their maintenance department will manage the repairs.”

  The official lease is expected to be signed this month. 

Mila Besich-Lira (342 Posts)

Mila Besich-Lira is a resident of Superior with two children. She volunteers for many local organizations. She is an experienced fundraiser and event planner for Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition. She covers some of the area town councils and schools.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    CVIT Board visits campus

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Last week, Anna Flores was sworn in as a member of the Cobre Valley Institute of Technology Governing Board. Anna […]

    Firefighters kept busy as wildfire season kicks up; Oracle Firewise Board to meet Tuesday

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      Is your property ready for the wildfire season?   Do you have an action plan should you need to […]

    In Your Biz: Rolling Rock Gallery & Copper Triangle Mining Services

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Located at 160 Main St. is the Rolling Rock Gallery and Copper Triangle Mining Services.  The store features a gift […]

    Traveling on Hawaiian Time: Hiking Diamond Head

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    When you think about Hawaii, one of the most recognized visual images you picture is Hawaii’s best-known land mark, Diamond […]

  • Additional Stories

    First Things First: Use summer to prepare your child for kindergarten success

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    SAN MANUEL (June 27, 2017) – All parents want their young child to be ready when they start kindergarten. Families […]

    Behind the Scenes: ASARCO Hayden Smelter Improvements

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      ASARCO Hayden Smelter Operations have begun the major improvements and repairs to the facilities and equipment in Hayden.  The […]

    Update: Burro Fire at 11 Percent Containment as of July 5, 2017

    July 6th, 2017
    by

    Burro Fire 11 Percent Containment July 5, 2017, Evening Update Acreage: 24,547 acres (estimated)         Percentage of […]

    SHS FCCLA students head to Nashville

    July 6th, 2017
    by

      Eight local students from Superior High School left on Saturday for a seven-day trip to the Family Career Community […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger