Get in the swing for reading by third grade

By | Posted March 8th, 2017 |

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

CASA GRANDE – The United Way of Pinal County is encouraging golfers to “get in the swing” at their upcoming annual golf tournament that is held at Robson Ranch located at 6844 S. Robson Ranch (just off Hwy. 287, east of Sunland Gin Road) in Eloy. Registration starts at 7:00 a.m., with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start. The 18 hole course is set up in a four-man scramble format with an early registration cost of $375, if registered by March 17, 2017.  You can expect lots of on-course contests, great raffle prizes, silent auction and a satisfying lunch.

  “The United Way of Pinal County Board of Directors has chosen Third Grade Reading attainment as an area of focus.   In Pinal County about 30% of 3rd graders don’t meet the current reading standards.  It is interesting to note that 30% of high schoolers don’t graduate. Is there a relationship?  The Board of Directors feels there is” said Executive Director Manuela Bowler.  We spend the first few years of our life learning to read so that we can spend the rest of our life reading to learn. For this reason the golf tournament proceeds will be allocated toward interventions that help address this needs gap. 

  Sponsorships are still available. For more information on registration or sponsorships you may visit the website at www.unitedwayofpc.org or call the office at (520) 836-0736. 

About United Way of Pinal County

The United Way of Pinal County is a nonprofit organization that brings people and communities together to advance the common good through services that improve lives.  The organization partners with local nonprofits, businesses, and government and social service agencies, to address the communities’ most pressing needs.  The mission statement is “United Way of Pinal County matches generosity with community needs to promote lasting change in people’s lives” unitedwayofpc.org

