Election 2018: Who’s running for office in the Copper Corridor?

August 28th, voters will head to the polls to vote in the primary elections for Congressional District One, Legislative District Eight, County Recorder and Justice of the Peace. They will also be casting their vote in local municipal elections. Kearny, Hayden, Winkelman, Mammoth and Superior will all have elections, most of the communities are reporting that most incumbents are not facing opposition. Here’s your regional update on who’s running and who’s not.

Kearny: Mayor Debra Sommers has submitted her petition to run for another two year term, she is running unopposed. Kearny has three council seats open, with four candidates running. Incumbents are Daniel Radcliff, Nancy Hinojos and Rudy Flores. Curtis Stacy has submitted a petition to run for one of the three seats.

Hayden voters will be electing a new Mayor and four council seats this election. Dean Hetrick, who has served on the Hayden Town Council is running unopposed for Mayor. While current Mayor Bobby Smith has decided to run for a council position in the August election. Vice Mayor Maria Munoz, has announced that she will not seek re-election leaving her council seat open along with a seat that has been vacant for a over a year. Bernardo Cruz has indicated that he will run as a write in candidate for one of the open council seats. Tommy Lagunas will also be seeking re-election to a two year term for his current position on the Town Council. At this time, Hayden does not have a full slate of candidates on the ballot, if other candidates do not meet the July 19th, Write In Candidate filing deadline, the Council will need to post for applicants and then appoint members to the Town Council.

Mammoth Town Council has three council seats open in the August election. Incumbents Bob Sloan, Ernest Bustamante and Rogina Medina will all seek re-election. They will face opponents Annie Martinez and Terry Adams. The Mammoth Town Council appoints their Mayor, from the Council.

Superior Mayor Mila Besich-Lira has submitted her petition to run for a full four year term as Mayor of Superior. She is running unopposed. She was elected in 2016 as Mayor to complete the term of former Mayor Jayme Valenzuela. Superior has three council seats open. Incumbents Michael Alonzo who has served as Vice Mayor since 2016 and Stephen Estatico have submitted their petitions to run. Councilman Gilbert Aguilar has announced that he will not seek an additional term on the Council. The Council will seek applications of those wishing to serve in January, following the end of Councilman Aguilar’s term.

Winkelman has three council seats open for election in 2018, three candidates have submitted petitions for run for office. Incumbents Vice Mayor Norberto Waddell and Felix Martin will seek re-election. Joe Marin has submitted his packet to run for the seat held by Councilmember Elaine M. Chillson. Chillson will not seek re-election due to health reasons.