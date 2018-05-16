Dudleyville area youth learn that ‘Libraries Rock!’

FLORENCE, AZ – – “Libraries Rock!” is the theme of the youth summer reading program that debuts in Dudleyville on Wednesday, June 6. The three books featured during the story time are cleverly illustrated and designed to capture the attention of a variety of ages.

The 2018 Summer Reading Program is open to all Dudleyville area young people from ages 4 through 14. Each session includes story time, games, crafts, and more.

Libraries Rock

Wednesdays in June – June 6, 13, 20, 27

10:00 to 11:30 AM

Dudleyville Multigenerational Center

4004 North Dudleyville Road

Some of the books to be enjoyed during story time include:

• Drum Dream Girl by Margarita Engle

• One of a Kind by Chris Gordon

• Rock ‘N’ Roll Soul by Susan Verde

For more information call the Pinal County Library District office at (520) 866-6457.

The youth Summer Reading Program is free of charge to participants.