Daughter repairs Lobo mural in memory of her mom, Esther Yanez

Sometimes, it’s all about family connections.

Over the Thanksgiving break, Esther Yanez’s daughter, Jennifer Suarez, came from Florida to visit her grandparents in the Copper Basin area and decided to visit the school where her mother painted the Lobo murals back in 1978.

While admiring her mother’s paintings, Jennifer noticed there was a patch of one of the Lobo missing. When asked what happened, she was told that there was a hole that had been patched up but no one was ever able to repaint the Lobo, leaving him looking a bit like Humpty Dumpty.

Jennifer asked if she could paint and fix the Lobo.

The school said, “Absolutely!”

Jennifer’s mom, Esther, who graduated from Hayden High School in 1971, was the original designer and painter of the Lobos. They have hung in proud honor since 1978. Esther passed away last year and it was a special honor for her daughter to repair the Lobo with her Aunt Jeannie.

A plaque was presented at Friday night’s game to Esther Yanez’s family along with a promise the school intends to keep: at any time that the murals need a repair, the school will only call Jennifer to repair them.