Copper Basin area Little League All Stars announced

Summertime in Arizona brings more than just the monsoon rains or even wishes for the monsoon rains.

Summertime in Arizona brings the end of the Little League season and the announcements of the All-Stars Teams. Copper Basin area Little Leagues are no exception.

The Kearny Little League and Hayden-Winkelman Little Leagues made the team announcements late last week.

Playing Minors Baseball All Stars are:

Kearny Little League

Jaxon Cude, Jason Day, Ty Chesnut, Xavier Granillo, Damien Lechuga, Ralph Castillo, Cyrus Putman, Richard Nunez, Jesse James, Asher Warren, Chase Chester and Tomas Rivera. Coaches are Nate Granillo, Scott Warren and Ralph Castillo.

Hayden-Winkelman Little League

Manny Aguirre, Tyler Garner, Ryan Garner, Mario Hong, Marcos Oropeza, Kino Loroña, Julian Mariscal, Julius Pinkard, Darren Smith,Elijah Morrison, Alejandro Waddell and Javier Ortega. Manager is Nimo Loroña and coaches are Brandon Garner and Ramon Gonzalez.

Games will be held in Kearny starting June 25.

Playing Majors Baseball All Stars are:

Hayden-Winkelman Little League

Dominic Alvarado, Matthew Armenta, Jarin Cruz, Moraes Cruz, Paul Gaither, Ismael Gallego, Joshua Manriquez, Ramon Ramirez

Not Pictured Deondre Collier, Fabi Elvira, Ismael Gallego, Alejandro Loroña and Rene Ochoa. Manager is Bobby Smith Jr. and coaches are Alfonso Lopez and Armand Cruz.

Games will be held in Hayden starting June 25.

Playing Majors Softball All Stars are:

Kearny Little League

Rorie Aranda, Olivia Boatman, Isabelle Cruz, Shaylee Fales, Alexis Gallego, McKinzee James, Raelynn Loving, Keyara O’Neill, Jessalyn Sims and Rilley Sosa. Coaches are Lisa Migliore, Mike Migliore and Derek Gonzales.

Games will be held in Globe June 21-23.