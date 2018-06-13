Copper Basin area Little League All Stars announced

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Hayden Winkelman Little League Minors All Stars

  Summertime in Arizona brings more than just the monsoon rains or even wishes for the monsoon rains.

  Summertime in Arizona brings the end of the Little League season and the announcements of the All-Stars Teams. Copper Basin area Little Leagues are no exception.

  The Kearny Little League and Hayden-Winkelman Little Leagues made the team announcements late last week.

  Playing Minors Baseball All Stars are:

Kearny Little League Minors All Stars

Kearny Little League

Jaxon Cude, Jason Day, Ty Chesnut, Xavier Granillo, Damien Lechuga, Ralph Castillo, Cyrus Putman, Richard Nunez, Jesse James, Asher Warren, Chase Chester and Tomas Rivera. Coaches are Nate Granillo, Scott Warren and Ralph Castillo.

Hayden-Winkelman Little League

Manny Aguirre, Tyler Garner, Ryan Garner, Mario Hong, Marcos Oropeza, Kino Loroña, Julian Mariscal, Julius Pinkard, Darren Smith,Elijah Morrison, Alejandro Waddell and Javier Ortega. Manager is Nimo Loroña and coaches are Brandon Garner and Ramon Gonzalez.

  Games will be held in Kearny starting June 25.

  Playing Majors Baseball All Stars are:

Hayden Winkelman Little League Majors All Stars

Hayden-Winkelman Little League

Dominic Alvarado, Matthew Armenta, Jarin Cruz, Moraes Cruz, Paul Gaither, Ismael Gallego, Joshua Manriquez, Ramon Ramirez

Not Pictured Deondre Collier, Fabi Elvira, Ismael Gallego, Alejandro Loroña and Rene Ochoa. Manager is Bobby Smith Jr. and coaches are Alfonso Lopez and Armand Cruz.

  Games will be held in Hayden starting June 25.

  Playing Majors Softball All Stars are:

Kearny Little League Softball Majors All Stars

Kearny Little League

Rorie Aranda, Olivia Boatman, Isabelle Cruz, Shaylee Fales, Alexis Gallego, McKinzee James, Raelynn Loving, Keyara O’Neill, Jessalyn Sims and Rilley Sosa.  Coaches are Lisa Migliore, Mike Migliore and Derek Gonzales.

  Games will be held in Globe June 21-23.

Staff (4682 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Sea Lions Swim Team win home opener

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Sea Lions Swim Team hosted Eloy and Florence at the Mammoth Pool on Saturday for the first Home […]

    Copper Basin Chamber to host planning retreat

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Basin Chamber of  Commerce invites all businesses in the Kearny/Hayden/Winkelman and surrounding areas, as well as people […]

    Kelvin Bridge Replacement officially open – in memory of Stephani Yesenski

    16 hours ago
    by

      On Friday June 8, 2018, a dedication and opening were held for the Kelvin Bridge Replacement Project by Pinal […]

    Studio 48 – Arizona Film Commission topic of Next Rural by Choice Forum

    16 hours ago
    by

      The Copper Corridor Economic Development Coalition and the Southern Gila County Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host […]

  • Additional Stories

    Rebuild Superior Announces Community Meeting to Discuss Ideas to Preserve Superior History due to Smelter and historic building teardown

    11 hours ago
    by

    Superior, AZ – Rebuild Superior Inc. invites local residents of Superior and the region to attend a special community meeting […]

    CWG to show mine subsidence video on June 13

    15 hours ago
    by

      The next meeting of the Town of Superior Community Working Group (CWG) will be held Wednesday, June 13, 2018 […]

    Yummy meals for kids at Mammoth-San Manuel Schools and many areas beyond

    16 hours ago
    by

      Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, Diane Douglas, noted that the Summer Food Services Program (SFSP) has begun.   “Many […]

    Oracle plans old-fashioned July 4th celebration

    16 hours ago
    by

      Preparations are underway for Oracle’s first July 4th Celebration hosted by the Oracle Community Center.   “We are planning […]

  • Copperarea

  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]
  • [Advertisement.]

  • Southeast Valley Ledger