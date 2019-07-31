Central Arizona College supports manufacturing industry

Posted July 31st, 2019

Central Arizona College’s Aravaipa Campus

  As part of a regional consortium of community colleges and industry partners, Central Arizona College will receive $1.2 million in federal funding to develop industry-recognized apprenticeships in manufacturing. Pima Community College will lead the $4.23 million federal grant to develop Arizona’s consortium project, named the Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Model in Manufacturing, or i-RAMM.

   Under i-RAMM, Central Arizona College, along with education partners Pima Community College, Estrella Mountain Community College, GateWay Community College, and Mesa Community College, will work with industry to develop apprenticeships that are competency-based and blend classroom and on-the-job experience.

   The National Institute of Metalworking Skills (NIMS), The Manufacturing Institute of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), and the National Tooling & Machining Association and Arizona Chapter (NTMA and ATMA) will provide assistance to the consortium by offering workforce credentials, certifications and technical assistance for apprenticeships at employer sites and promote opportunities to their members in Arizona and nationwide. In collaboration with the Arizona Commerce Authority Office of Economic Opportunity, the model will be expanded to other participating employers and colleges in the Arizona Advanced Technology Network (AATN).

   “CAC is pleased to collaborate with our educational colleagues and industrial partners in Pinal County to positively impact the manufacturing workforce,” said Dr. Jackie Elliott, CAC President. “This enhances the work we have done as a member of the AATN to develop Automated Industrial Technology program curriculum, which is a result of our work with Pima and the Maricopa County Community College District, to address employer’s needs.”

   Beginning this fall, CAC will offer a 16 credit Automated Industrial Technology Certificate I and a 16 credit Automated Technology Certificate II. Students who complete these certificates will be able to troubleshoot, maintain, and repair a variety of automated electromechanical, product assembly, process control, and product distribution systems that use programmable controls and other methodologies to accomplish system management. These systems include robotic, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, and electronic devices. Graduates will gain the skills to define, integrate, install, program, and maintain complex control and production systems.

  After completion of the certificates, students may continue on to complete an Associate of Applied Science in Automated Industrial Technology.

   For additional information about the Automated Industrial Technology courses, please contact Sandra Zires at (520) 494-5308.

