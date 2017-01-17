Bueno, Murray lead Panthers past Lobos

Marcos Bueno and Jalon Murray combined for 51 points in the No. 13-ranked Superior boys’ basketball team’s 59 – 32 victory against visiting Hayden on Jan. 10.

Bueno, a junior, scored 25 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range, and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Murray finished with a game-high 26 points after going 9-of-15 from the field and 8-for-13 from the charity stripe. The senior forward tallied another double-double with 16 rebounds to go along with double-digit scoring output.

The Panthers’ defense had nine steals in the game, which included three by Austin Navarrette and two each by Bueno and Jesse Lopez.

Upcoming schedule: Jan. 17 at Ft. Thomas and Jan. 20 vs. Phoenix Day School for the Deaf. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.