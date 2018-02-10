Along the Gila: Road Construction, Water Wells and More

The paving project on the 77 in Mammoth and north is speeding along. It won’t be long until the construction delays will be over and the road will be smooth and kindly to car suspension systems. It’s a great job, but I wish ADOT had continued just one mile to the south. There’ still has a distinctive reminder of how bad the road used to be! All told, though we should thank ADOT for a much-needed improvement.

The winter weather continues warm and dry. The saguaros are using up their reserve moisture. Yes, the drought continues. But there’s good news for Kearny residents, For the last couple of weeks or so, extra water has been brought to Kearny from well number eight, north of town in the foothills of the mountains. Drilled several years ago, the wells in that area went dry quickly owing to aggressive pumping. Now, with a new pump and wiring, well number eight is supplying water on an occasional basis to the water tanks. A new chlorinator is in use. A filtration system for minerals will not be needed because the water from this well is remarkably free of minerals.

The news is good because there will no drought restrictions during the summer months. As you may realize, most of Kearny’s water comes from well number two, near the golf course, which is part of the Gila water agreement. If there’s not enough water in the San Carlos Reservoir to meet irrigation needs, our allotment is reduced. But now, with well number eight (and others to come on line later) the town’s water supply will be secure for the first time since the Town of Kearny was founded. Yippee!

Well number eight is being used on a part time basis to top off the town’s water tanks. Well number two is still our most robust well, our mainstay, but the additional water from number eight makes all the difference in the world.

Other work has been done too. The pumping station to Kearny’s north side has been refitted to keep the pressure up and steady.

Well done, Mayor Sommers and Council, along with Anna Flores and all the public works employees. Adequate water is necessary not only for people living here, but for new businesses to consider locating here.

Jovanna Martinez Calzadillas, shot in the head by the Las Vegas killer, has shown remarkable improvement and is now at home. The need for medical funds is still critical, so her friends in Hayden have organized a golf tournament for Saturday, Feb. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be other family and kid events, too, all for the medical fund.

The folks at Church of the Good Shepherd in Kearny are selling tickets for the annual Shrove Tuesday Benefit Supper in Ray Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

This is a growing event in the Copper Basin. All you can eat pancakes with sausage and trimming costs only $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. And, kids under 2 are free!

Be thinking about the Copper Basin Women’s Expo on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Hayden/Winkelman District Lobby. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a $3 admission. The first 25 paid admissions will receive a free gift bag.

There are many things happening in our area. We seem to have a new shot of positive energy!