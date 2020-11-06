Wednesday morning fire destroys house in Dudleyville

Fire destroyed a house located on Mesquite St. in Dudleyville early Wednesday morning.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Oct. 27-28), the Dudleyville Fire Department worked to save a home located on Mesquite Street in Dudleyville. There were no injuries and the residents were able to escape the blaze. Occupants of the house are Richard and Viola Romero and Tammy Hensley. The house and all its contents were considered a total loss. It was Viola’s childhood home.

Winkelman Fire was called in for back up during the blaze.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The family is in need of some financial support as they rebuild their lives. There is a Go Fund Me page set up for the family. You can donate online: https://gf.me/u/y6p8p2. There are also fundraisers being planned.