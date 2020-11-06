Wednesday morning fire destroys house in Dudleyville

Fire destroyed a house located on Mesquite St. in Dudleyville early Wednesday morning.
Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Oct. 27-28), the Dudleyville Fire Department worked to save a home located on Mesquite Street in Dudleyville. There were no injuries and the residents were able to escape the blaze. Occupants of the house are Richard and Viola Romero and Tammy Hensley. The house and all its contents were considered a total loss. It was Viola’s childhood home.
Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.