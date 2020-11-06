Wednesday morning fire destroys house in Dudleyville

By | Posted November 6th, 2020 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

Fire destroyed a house located on Mesquite St. in Dudleyville early Wednesday morning.

  Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (Oct. 27-28), the Dudleyville Fire Department worked to save a home located on Mesquite Street in Dudleyville.  There were no injuries and the residents were able to escape the blaze. Occupants of the house are Richard and Viola Romero and Tammy Hensley. The house and all its contents were considered a total loss. It was Viola’s childhood home.

  Winkelman Fire was called in for back up during the blaze. 

  Cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

  The family is in need of some financial support as they rebuild their lives.  There is a Go Fund Me page set up for the family. You can donate online: https://gf.me/u/y6p8p2. There are also fundraisers being planned.

Staff (5593 Posts)

There are news or informational items frequently written by staff or submitted to the Copper Basin News, San Manuel Miner, Superior Sun, Pinal Nugget or Oracle Towne Crier for inclusion in our print or digital products. These items are not credited with an author.


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Kearny Police Report – Nov. 4, 2020

    November 6th, 2020
    by

        Items are given to the Copper Basin News by the Kearny Police Department and reflect information available at the […]

    Happy (virtual) Halloween

    November 6th, 2020
    by

    These virtual Halloween participants are having their pictures taken for the Great Pumpkin costume contest. Staff (5593 Posts) There are […]

    Kearny to host Fall Car Show: beautiful weather and beautiful vehicles

    November 6th, 2020
    by

      On Saturday, Nov. 7,  Alden Road in uptown Kearny is going to be the home of the 20th Annual […]

    Turkey shoot planned as benefit for Jax Formo

    November 6th, 2020
    by

    Jax Formo is six months old, with all the usual attributes of a baby of similar age. He has fingers, […]

  • Additional Stories

    Story Halloween contest 10-28

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Dare you Enter? (Or: The Importance of Reading Newspapers and Flyers, Often)    She thought it was a friendly town […]

    Knights of Columbus present donation to Family First

    October 29th, 2020
    by

      The local Knights of Columbus Monsignor Loyola O’Dougherty Council 5542 recently presented the Family First Pregnancy Care Center in […]

    Story Great Pumpkin 10-28

    October 29th, 2020
    by

    Great Pumpkin celebration, different but the same!   It is a fact that 2020 has been far different than 2019. […]

    Mary Ellen Endsley

    October 29th, 2020
    by

      Services for Mary Ellen (Schmoker) Endsley have been rescheduled due to present health restrictions and circumstances. Her memorial service […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger