Upcoming shred event for Superior

October 6th, 2021

  Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer, Superior Chamber of Commerce and AARP of Arizona Office would like to advise the public of an upcoming shred event for Superior. This free event provides residents an opportunity to properly dispose of important paperwork. Each person is able to bring five 13-gallon trash bags worth of documents on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Superior Town Hall, 199 N. Lobb Ave. in Superior.

  Some of the documents most important to shred include: old tax and IRS documents; old bills with account information; old records with name, social security, addresses; old medical records and old bank records.

  “The best assistance that I can provide to you as a victim of identity theft is to do everything we can to prevent you from ever being a victim,” said County Attorney Kent Volkmer. “Once your identity is stolen, there is very little we can do to make you whole or give you your life back.”

  The October shred event will also allow residents to bring and dispose of unused or expired medication such as prescription solid medication, tablets and capsules and pet medications. You may not dispose of injectables, syringes, needles, EpiPens, asthma inhalers, thermometers, intravenous solutions, creams or liquids.

  October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Suggested donations for participating in a shred event are toiletries to benefit Pinal County abuse shelters, such as toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and feminine products.

