Teen plans benefit concert to help grandfather

By | Posted June 22nd, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Isaac Tineo will perform at a benefit concert for his grandfather.

By Gayle Carnes

San Manuel Miner

 He sat down at the piano bench.

 His back was straight, his right foot on the pedal and his hands resting on the keys, his eyes fixed on the handwritten music in front of him. 

  Then the teenager began to play the music he had written last November when his family was facing COVID-19 and had found out his grandfather, Daniel Tineo of San Manuel, had a tumor on his pituitary gland – brain cancer. 

  The notes he wrote were inspired by The Sound of Silence (by Paul Simon). The melody was quiet, thoughtful and written from the heart and soul. It had a depth to it that most would not expect to find from a 14-year-old boy.  

  Isaac Tineo has studied piano with teacher Elaine Helzer of Oracle for seven years – half of his life – and told her he wanted to do something to help his tata.  She suggested a concert as a fundraiser asking for donations, rather than selling tickets.  Fellow student Annalupe Rodriquez, 17, who has studied with Helzer for 11 years said she would perform as well.

  Dr. Stephen Cook, the founder and artistic director of the Oracle Piano Society and a concert pianist and piano teacher who has a Doctor of Music Arts degree from Arizona State University, recently had the opportunity to meet Isaac and to listen to the music he had written. Cook said he was “very impressed by the Isaac’s talent, drive and motivation” as well as his “potential and promise.” He added that Isaac plays very expressively and is the type of candidate that the Oracle Piano Society wants to help through its programs to encourage talent and will be sponsoring advanced lessons for him  

   Isaac said he had to be “forced” at first to take lessons, but after about two years he began to really like what he was doing.

  “Playing gave me a challenge and then everything just took off,” he grinned.

  After four or five years of lessons, he began playing the offertories at Living Word Chapel and now plays every Sunday for the service.

  With a sparkle in his brown eyes, he said classical music is his favorite type of music to play, especially Beethoven, and that he plays nearly every day.  But that he also enjoys building things with Legos and taking care of the family chickens.

  When asked why he chose music, he replied, “I didn’t just want to do sports.” Eventually he would like to perform regularly and then maybe teach.

  Helzer said she expects to see great things from him. 

  “I’m very proud of him and what he has accomplished and look forward to even bigger things from him. As he grows and understands more about life, the emotions will come out in his playing,” she said.  

  “He is a pleasure to work with. He is quiet, respectful; he listens and he is great to work with and he is great with his younger siblings,” she added. 

  A GoFundMe account has been established for Daniel, who needs the surgery as soon as possible.  A goal of $55,000 has been set to cover the surgery, hospital and recovery costs. 

  Donations are being accepted, and more information is available at http://gf.me/u/zs6mm4. As of June 10, more than $7,000 had been donated. 

admin (7737 Posts)


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Fourth of July, A Superior Celebration

    July 6th, 2021
    by

      The Town of Superior Youth Council and Town Staff once again hosted a Superior Fourth of July!  Free swimming […]

    No fireworks for Kearny for the 4th of July due to the extreme fire danger. Town of Kearny bans fireworks, town manager says

    July 4th, 2021
    by

      As we approach the upcoming 4th of July holiday after a long year of being cooped inside and distanced […]

    Don’t get hot at ADOT workers during wildfires; crews working in their own communities to keep people safe

    July 4th, 2021
    by

      Some motorists upset with road closures due to multiple fires burning in Arizona are taking their frustrations out on […]

    Young pianist to perform at friend’s benefit concert July 10, 2021

    July 4th, 2021
    by

    By Gayle Carnes San Manuel Miner   If you want to talk music, Annalupe Rodriquez, 17, of Oracle might be […]

  • Additional Stories

    Shop at Home: The Hand Me Up Shop

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    Hayden-Winkelman School District to host two vaccination clinics this month

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

      As vaccination clinics across the state are closing down, it may get a little more difficult to find where […]

    Local First Arizona Partners with Pipeline AZ to revitalize the rural job market in Pinal County

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

      Local First AZ and Pipeline AZ are pooling their resources to optimize how rural job seekers and businesses in […]

    The importance of developmental and sensory screenings for young children

    June 22nd, 2021
    by

    COPPER CORRIDOR (June 18, 2021) – As Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First (FTF) recognizes that while every child […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger