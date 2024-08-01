Talented trio forms Root 77

By Nathaniel A. Lopez

Often, it is very easy to overlook the fact that so much talent lies within the communities of the Copper Corridor. Some of those talented people are Art Jacobo, Lucas Monteros, and JT Boswell, who form the local country band Root 77. There’s a possibility that you might have seen them performing at the San Manuel Chili Cook-off, The Ore House or Arizona Zipline Adventures.

“In 2021, I reached out to Luke out of the blue, because I wanted to start growing my guitar playing. I felt stagnant and was hoping that a jam band would help motivate me, and the other musicians to keep growing as musicians,” commented guitarist Art Jacobo.

“I was approached by Art, who wanted to hang out and jam, but didn’t want to sing full time. I was introduced to JT in the past and jammed with him. I introduced him to Art, and the rest is history,” said drummer Lucas Monteros.

Before joining Root 77, JT Boswell was making videos of himself playing covers of country songs on Youtube. He had also released some original demos, one being an ode to his grandfather’s personal stories of San Manuel in the 50s.

“I think being a musician is like visiting another place, if that makes any sense,” began lead vocalist and guitarist JT Boswell. “To me when I pick up a guitar and write music, I get to that imaginary place. It’s hard to explain into words, but it’s something you just feel deep down inside you and it somehow speaks through the music. I respect all musicians man, even if it is music I hardly listen to, because I can tell when an artist is truly delivering and has a passion for what they do, and that I can truly respect. I hope that’s what people perceive with us when they watch us play.”

“Being a musician is more than just playing the instrument. It’s an expression and an extension of yourself. It’s an artistic way to show your raw emotions and express yourself in ways you can’t put into words,” said Monteros.

Jacobo added, “Music is and has been such a big part of my life for so long, it is honestly a part of who I am at this point. I play guitar most days whether at rehearsal, a gig, or if I just got home from running errands and sit on the couch for a minute. It’s just a part of my routine. Being a musician is just a trait of mine at this point – it’s a part of the person I am. I play music in a weekend gigging band now and have been a full-time music director in the past. My kids are learning to play instruments; my siblings play music; a lot of the people that have become a part of my life the last few years are musicians. Being a musician is very important to me. It’s helped shape the person I have become just like other big parts of my life has and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

With the group formed, the band began to practice together, doing sessions on porches. The guys eventually landed on a name, something with connection to their roots, and what better name than Root 77, referring to Arizona State Route 77, a road that helps connect towns of the Copper Corridor.

“You know, it motivates the hell out of me because we all know of that old talk of ‘you’re never going to become something out of those small towns.’ So I truly want to reach the highest height we possibly can to represent where we’re from. As for the talent out here, let me just say it is here! Beyond Your Reach (formerly known as The V Knights) are a killer rock and roll band out here; Toylit is releasing some new music that is just so well written and put together; and Hold My Beer Band is out here playing some of that good old traditional country music! The talent is here. I hope they have the same goals and ambition as us and we’re rooting for all these guys man, and I hope one day we can put together an event for all local bands to come out and play an all-day show together!” said Boswell.

Monteros commented, “Being a band in the Tri-Community is amazing! We are fortunate enough to be in the middle of a musical Renaissance happing in the Tri-Community. With more local musical acts such as Toylit, Hold My Beer Band, Mother Cody, and Beyond Your Reach, exploding onto the scene, it’s amazing just to be a part of it.”

Jacobo also added “Being a band from the Tri-Community is awesome! I feel like everyone is so supportive out here, that we have an advantage over bands that might be starting elsewhere. There are a lot of local bands emerging from the area right now and its cool to be a part of that. I feel like there’s nothing but support from one another, at least from what I’ve seen and that’s amazing. This area is filled with great hardworking people and if we can provide some music and entertainment for them on the weekends, I am all for it. I just want to thank the Tri-Community again for the support we have gotten from them, it truly is amazing to have that.”

Root 77 truly appreciates the support they have received from the community. The band is chasing their dreams of taking their musical ambitions to the next level, while sticking true to themselves and the desire and passion to make music. JT Boswell and Root 77 will be playing a run of shows starting in August. On Aug. 9, they’ll be playing at the Oracle Inn Bar and Grill; Aug. 10, an acoustic set at the Zipline’s Steak Night; Aug. 30 and Sept. 27, at Chammps Bar-Kitchen in Tucson, and Sept. 28, at the 4EVR Ranch in Benson.

You can keep up to date with Root 77 by following them on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube. You can also listen to JT Boswell’s singles, Holdin’ on to Nothin’, Been There Before, and Last Call, anywhere that you listen to your music. Come out to a show and support local music!