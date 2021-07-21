Take One for the Team!

By | Posted July 21st, 2021 |

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather

By Jeff Gregorich,

Superintendent of Hayden-Winkelman Unified School District

  Summer vacation is almost over for our students who have experienced two years of disruptive schooling due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 Delta strain, which is highly infectious is now spreading throughout our state, county, and communities. There is clear evidence that getting vaccinated appears to be the best firewall to prevent getting the virus or severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

  I believe strongly in our personal rights of free speech and individual freedoms, which are all important parts of our great country and democracy. At this time, I am somewhat concerned that more Americans are not stepping up to the plate and getting vaccinated because of politics. They are not listening to our health experts and scientists.

  In addition, I am worried and confused why we are not able to require masks to be worn at school and inside the classroom. It was one of the few tools we had to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our schools. I still will ENCOURAGE students and staff to wear masks when social distancing is not possible and while indoors. It is just common-sense! I believe masks, social distancing, and handwashing can help us complete a full school year in-person.

  I am still optimistic that we can open schools in-person safely, while encouraging more students, staff, and community members to get vaccinated. I am very thankful to the Gila County Health Services and the San Carlos Apache HealthCare for hosting four vaccination clinics onsite over the summer.

  I know working together with our community and health professionals, we can prevent the deadly spreading of COVID-19 again. Be part of the solution and roll up your sleeve and take one for the team and our children. Help to keep children in school by getting vaccinated today.

admin (7754 Posts)


Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmailby feather
Facebooktwitterby feather

Comments are closed.

  • Additional Stories

    Meet the President: Kennedy Ivy heads up San Manuel Revitalization Coaltion

    July 21st, 2021
    by

    By Nathaniel A. Lopez San Manuel Miner   On July 18, the Miner caught up with the president of the […]

    Oracle Community Learning Garden

    July 21st, 2021
    by

    June 20,2021 Mulch Matters Mulching is one of the simplest and most beneficial practices you can use in your garden. […]

    SUPPORT LOCAL: Oracle Community Center

    July 21st, 2021
    by

    In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

    *SHOP LOCAL* Support Local: Superior Funeral Home and Griffith Mortuary

    July 21st, 2021
    by

    Support Local: Superior Funeral Home and Griffith Mortuary In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching […]

  • Additional Stories

    Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hayden High School on July 28; open to everyone

    July 21st, 2021
    by

    Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Hayden High School on July 28; open to everyone   San Carlos Apache Healthcare will […]

    Pinal County Supervisor Cavanaugh awards non-profit grants; prioritizes funding for those offering food, shelter, social services

    July 21st, 2021
    by

      Each year the Pinal County Board of Supervisors sets aside $100,000 for each district to grant to local nonprofit […]

    Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission seeking public input on new Legislative and Congressional District boundaries; Pinal County event set for July 23

    July 16th, 2021
    by

      The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) invites residents to participate in its first round of statewide public hearings beginning […]

    Support Local: Teapot Mountain Family Dentistry

    July 14th, 2021
    by

    In April 2020, COVID-19 brought much of Arizona’s economy to a screeching halt. All businesses not deemed “essential” were ordered […]

  • Copperarea

  • Southeast Valley Ledger